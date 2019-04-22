River Bandits Unable to Solve Parsons in 7-0 Loss

Peoria, IL - Tommy Parsons tossed the first complete game of the Midwest League season to guide the Peoria Chiefs to a 7-0 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits in the opening game of a three-game series on Monday night at Dozer Park. The right-hander allowed a pair of doubles in the third inning and nothing else as he improved to 3-0 on the season. The River Bandits have been held scoreless in three of the last four games.

Peoria (6-11) opened the scoring in their half of the second inning. With one out, Mark Moclair hit Brendan Donovan with a 1-2 pitch. The runner moved to second on a groundball to first and raced home on Brandon Riley's line drive single into left field to give the Chiefs a 1-0 advantage.

River Bandits starting pitcher Mark Moclair left the game with apparent discomfort in his throwing arm during the middle of a third inning at bat. Humberto Castellanos replaced him out of the bullpen and finished the inherited count with a walk. Later in the frame, Brady Whalen launched a two-run home run to right to build the Chiefs lead to 3-0.

The Chiefs continued to build their lead over the next two innings. In the fourth, Donovan led off the inning with a double down the right field line, moved to third on a groundball and scored on Riley's fielder's choice grounder to second. Peoria built the lead to 7-0 with an RBI double by Leandro Cedeno, an RBI single by Donovan and a sacrifice fly from Ivan Herrera in the fifth.

Seven of the nine Chiefs hitters tallied at least one hit in the contest and eight different players reached base. Donovan reached base in all five trips to the plate and Lars Nootbaar walked four times.

Moclair took the loss after allowing two runs in 2.1 innings. Castellanos was tagged with five runs on six hits in 2.2 innings. The final pitcher to take the hill for the Bandits was Jojanse Torres who struck out five in 1.2 scoreless innings of work. For the 15th time in 16 games, the Bandits registered double-digit strikeouts.

The River Bandits (8-8) continue the road trip with game two on Tuesday afternoon against the Peoria Chiefs. RHP Austin Hansen (1-1, 4.50) will toe the rubber for the River Bandits against Chiefs RHP Alvaro Seijas (1-1, 2.51). First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m.

