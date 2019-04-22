Dubin Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

Davenport, Iowa - Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Shawn Dubin has been named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 15-April 21. He is the first River Bandits player to receive a weekly honor from the league this season.

Dubin pitched only once during the week, making his first start of the season last Monday in Cedar Rapids. The right-hander tossed 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven. His efforts resulted in Dubin picking up his first win of the campaign.

For the season, Dubin has made three appearances and worked a total of 12.0 innings. He has collected 19 strikeouts while allowing just seven hits. Dubin earned the save in each of his first two appearances. On April 9 in Clinton, he combined with Austin Hansen to strike out 20 LumberKings. Dubin struck out nine over the final 4.0 innings of the contest.

The native of Allegany, New York was selected by the Astros in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Georgetown College, an NAIA school in Kentucky. He was 2-1 with a 4.60 earned run average with Tri-City last season.

The River Bandits open a three-game series against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:35 p.m. on Monday night in Peoria. All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

