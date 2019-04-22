Cubs Win Wild Series Opener in Lansing 13-10

Lansing, MI: Monday's series opener at Cooley Law School Stadium between the South Bend Cubs and Lansing Lugnuts felt like a really competitive NCAA March Madness game with each team hitting shots and the other always having an answer.

In a 13-10 shootout, the Cubs picked up their ninth win of the year are back above .500 thanks to timely hitting and big rallies in two separate innings.

After the first four innings went by in about an hour, Lansing was the first team who went on a big run with a 4-1 lead after five innings of play. South Bend starting pitcher Brailyn Marquez did not have his best stuff on the mound, but he still managed to toss 4.2 innings with four runs allowed and six strikeouts. Marquez now has 19 strikeouts in 12.1 total innings this season.

It took until the 7th inning, but South Bend got the lefty Marquez off the hook with a five run top of the 7th inning. Right before the stretch, the Cubs walked three times in the inning. With the bases loaded, 19-year-old Cole Roederer came up with one of his most clutch hits and doubled into left, scoring two runs.

Still down on a run with Andy Weber stepping to the plate, the former Virginia Cavalier drilled a ball to deep center field and homered for the first time in 2019 giving the Cubs the 6-4 lead. Even with the big rally, it did not last long.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Lansing picked up back-to-back extra base hits, including a home run by Jake Brodt to take the lead right back at 7-6.

Again, South Bend rallied back with an answer. This time, it was a three run top of the 8th inning. D.J. Artis doubled to give the Cubs another two run lead. With a 3/5 day, two runs, and three RBI, Artis had his best day in a South Bend uniform.

Lansing scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie it at 9-9. Both teams uncharacteristically went cold in the 9th inning and we went to extra innings. This was the first time this season the Cubs had to play an extra frame. With the continued extra innings rules in effect, the Cubs began the top of the 10th with a runner at second base.

South Bend quickly loaded the bases with Artis coming up again. The former Chatham Angler smashed another double and completely cleared the bases. Artis advanced to third base on a throwing error. The final South Bend run came thanks to another RBI from Roederer. A sac-fly brought home Artis from third base.

In the bottom of the 10th, Riley McCauley came in to pitch with a 13-9 lead. Of course, Lansing made it interesting. They brought the tying run to the plate, but managed just one run. McCauley ended things, and the Cubs somehow walked away with the win.

With the thriller game one victory, these two clubs will do it again tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. Right hander Derek Casey is the expected starter for Tuesday's action in Michigan's capitol.

