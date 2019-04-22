Dragons Notes for Monday

Monday, April 22, 2019 l Game # 17

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (6-10) at Lake County Captains (10-6)

RH Jhon De Jesus (1-1, 3.77) vs. LH Raymond Burgos (2-0, 1.84)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the first game of a three-game set. This is game four of a six-game, seven-day road trip for Dayton.

Current Record on Trip: 1-2. 2019 Record vs. Lake County: 1-1. Last Game: Saturday: Lansing 4, Dayton 0.

Team Notes

The Dragons have split eight games since being swept in a four-game series at Fort Wayne April 8-11. Their record on the year outside of that series is 6-6. Overall, they are 4-3 at home; 2-7 on the road. They have lost seven of eight road games since a 6-0 shutout win at Bowling Green in their first road game of the year on April 6.

The Dragons have hit five home runs over the last five games after connecting on just three homers in their first 11 games. Despite producing no extra base hits in their last game on Saturday, they still have 22 extra base hits in their last six games after collecting 18 in their first 10 games.

Prior to going 3 for 30 as a team on Saturday, the Dragons were batting .276 over their previous five games.

Individual Notes

Jonathan Willems over his last seven games is 9 for 22 (.409) with a home run and two doubles. He had a six-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday.

Alexis Diaz has made five relief appearances, allowing just two hits and two runs in 9.2 innings while striking out 16 and walking three. Opponents are batting .061 against him.

Mariel Bautista is 6 for 20 (.300) with two home runs and four RBI in his last five games.

Miguel Hernandez has a five-game hitting streak, going 7 for 18 (.389) with two doubles.

Juan Martinez over his last four games is 5 for 13 (.385) with four doubles and four RBI.

Pabel Manzanero over his last three games is 5 for 13 (.385) with a home run and two doubles.

Jay Schuyler has a five-game hitting streak, going 6 for 20 (.300).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 23 (6:30 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 3.95) at Lake County RH Juan Mota (0-2, 7.71)

Wednesday, April 24 (12:00 noon): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-2, 5.73) at Lake County RH Shane McCarthy (2-1, 1.69)

