Travs Tripped in Midland Opener
July 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Midland, TX - Cole Young posted his team best 22nd multi-hit game of the season but the Midland RockHounds prevailed over the Arkansas Travelers, 8-1 on Tuesday night. Brandyn Garcia, making his second Double-A start surrendered one run but lasted only four innings. Midland then connected for a pair of crooked numbers in the late innings to put the game away. RockHound starter Gunner Hoglund tossed five shutout frames for his league best ninth win of the year.
Moments That Mattered
* Up a run, Midland got after the Arkansas bullpen with three straight hits and added to runs in the fifth to push their lead to three.
* The Travs lone run of the night came in the sixth when Morgan McCullough walked before moving to second on a wild pitch and then scoring on Brock Rodden's double.
Notable Travs Performances
* SS Cole Young: 2-4, 2B
* LHP Brandyn Garcia: L, 4 IP, 4 H, R, 3 BB, 3 K
News and Notes
* This was the first of 12 meetings this season between the clubs, all coming by August 4.
* The four game slide for the Travs is their longest of the season.
Up Next
The series in Midland continues on Wednesday night with RHP Logan Evans (8-2, 2.17) making the starts against LHP Domingo Robles (1-2, 3.41) First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
