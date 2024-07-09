Tyler Phillips Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Tyler Phillips made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, July 7th in their game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The 26-year-old Phillips came in out of the bullpen for the Phillies, throwing the last four innings in a no-decision. He allowed just one run over the four innings on three hits while striking out seven and not walking a batter.

The former 16th-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2015 was claimed by the Phillies organization in 2021 off of waivers after he was designated for assignment by Texas on July 24th. He was then released by the Phillies, but resigned on a Minor League contract and has been with them ever since, pitching mostly for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

This season, he was 7-3 with a 4.89 ERA across 15 starts with the IronPigs before his promotion.

The righty first joined the RoughRiders in the 2019 campaign, going 7-9 with a 4.73 ERA in 18 outings with 16 starts. He was once again with the Riders in 2021 before heading to the Phillies that July.

Phillips is the ninth former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2024 and the 206th player in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford, Justin Slaten, Justin Foscue, Davis Wendzel, Cole Winn, Ricky Vanasco, Jack Leiter and Gerson Garabito.

