Zabala's Three-Hit Game Carries Missions Past Sod Poodles

July 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Tuesday night. In their first game since Friday night, San Antonio battled throughout the night with Amarillo. The offense plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 6-4 lead. Amarillo scored a run in the ninth inning, but the Missions won 6-5.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The left-hander allowed a run in the top of the second inning. On the first pitch of the inning, Ivan Melendez homered to left field. His 16th long ball of the year made it a 1-0 lead for the Sod Poodles.

Yu-Min Lin was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The southpaw allowed three runs on three hits in the bottom of the second inning. With two men down, Marcos Castanon was hit by a pitch. Robert Perez Jr. singled to center field to put two runners on. Connor Hollis drove in two runs with a double to right field. Juan Zabala drove in Hollis with a double to left field. The Missions grabbed a 3-1 lead.

Amarillo used the long ball to tie the game in the top of the third inning. With one man out, Tim Tawa doubled to right field. Matt Beaty hit a deep fly ball over the right field wall for a two-run home run. His fourth homer of the season made it a 3-3 game.

The Sod Poodles threatened to score in the top of the fifth frame. Jesus Valdez began the inning with a double down the right field line. A.J. Vukovich singled, which allowed Valdez to advance to third base. After striking out the next batter, Snelling was replaced by Omar Cruz. The southpaw left the runners stranded after striking out the next two batters.

Amarillo regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning. J.J. D'Orazio began the frame with a base hit. Caleb Roberts drew a walk to put two runners on base. A wild pitch from Cruz allowed both runners to advance. Jancarlos Cintron drove in D'Orazio with a single to center field. The Missions trailed 4-3.

The Sod Poodles put two runners on base in the top of the seventh inning. Cruz retired the first batter before issuing a walk to Beaty. The southpaw walked Melendez to put two runners on base. D'Orazio reached base on a fielder's choice with Beaty out at second base. With runners on the corners and two outs, Roberts grounded out to end the inning.

The Missions captured the lead with three runs in the bottom of the seventh frame. With Lin still in the game, Ray-Patrick Didder homered to start the inning. After retiring the next batter, Conor Grammes took over on the mound. The right-hander walked Perez Jr. before allowing a single to Hollis. Zabala drove in two runs with a double to left field. San Antonio took a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ethan Routzahn took the mound for the save attempt. Tawa reached second base on a throwing error to start the frame. Beaty drove in Tawa with a double to right field. A wild pitch from Routzahn allowed Beaty to advance 90 feet. Kevin Graham entered the game as a pinch-runner for Beaty. Melendez grounded out for the first out of the inning. D'Orazio hit a grounder to third base. On the play, Graham was tagged out between third and home. Roberts stepped to the plate representing the go-ahead run. He struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-5

With the win, San Antonio improves to 10-2, 41-39 on the season

Season-long 7-game win streak

Valenzuela: On-base streak ends at 26 games

Attendance: 4,581

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): ND, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 7 K, 2 HR

Yu-Min Lin (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 6.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #46 MLB): ND, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 7 K, 2 HR

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 11th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, July 10th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, HBP

Yu-Min Lin (#4 D'Backs prospect): ND, ND, 6.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 K, HR

Ivan Melendez (#8 D'Backs prospect): 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, HBP

Dylan Ray (#9 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 13th

A.J. Vukovich (#15 D'Backs prospect): 1-5, K

Kristian Robinson (#17 D'Backs prospect): 0-3, BB, 3 K

Caleb Roberts (#26 D'Backs prospect): 0-3, BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday, July 10th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (3-3, 3.50) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Dylan File (2-7, 5.77) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

