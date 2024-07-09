Rehabbing Tyler Mahle Tosses a Pair of Scoreless Frames in 6-1 Loss

July 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-1 on Tuesday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (8-5, 52-30) starter and Major League rehabber Tyler Mahle worked a pair of scoreless, one-hit innings while striking out two.

Josh Stephan (2-5) needed just seven pitches to down the Naturals (6-7, 41-41) in the top of the third, but Northwest Arkansas opened the scoring with a two-run homer by Josh Lester in the top of the fourth.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Naturals extended their lead as Rodolfo Duran drove in Tyler Tolbert with a single. Luca Tresh delivered an RBI single to plate Duran, giving the Naturals a 4-0 advantage.

Northwest Arkansas tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, using a two-run double by Duran to push the lead to 6-0.

Stephan finished after 4.2 relief innings, surrendering six runs on ten hits and no walks with four punchouts.

Andy Rodriguez worked 2.1 scoreless frames, retiring all seven batters he faced while striking out one.

The RoughRiders found the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth inning on a leadoff homer by Alejandro Osuna, cutting the Naturals lead to 6-1.

Offensively, the Riders managed just six hits with Liam Hicks collecting the lone multi-hit performance. The top four in the lineup provided five of the six hits, going 5-for-15.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th. RHP Ryan Garcia (5-4, 3.97) will take the mound for the Riders against RHP William Fleming (2-3, 7.68) for the Naturals.

Come back on Wednesday for game two of the series against the Kansas City Royals affiliated Northwest Arkansas Naturals and get in the gates for just $11.

