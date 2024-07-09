Cole Homers Again, Drillers Win Big in Opener

July 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - The Drillers dodged an early hole to knock off the Hooks, 13-6, Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

Zach Cole, who accounted for two of the five Corpus Christi hits, doubled in the fourth inning before walloping a three-run home run to right field in the sixth.

Cole is batting .333 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs in his last seven games.

Zach Cole launches one for his 4th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/dg9e5bekKN - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 10, 2024

RBI singles by Jacob Melton and Kenedy Corona cashed in on walks from Tommy Sacco Jr., Brice Matthews, and Zach Dezenzo, as Corpus Christi established a 3-0 lead in the first.

Tulsa got two back in the second and four more in the third to take a 6-3 lead. The evening took a turn when the Drillers struck for sixth in the fifth as Tulsa sent 11 to the plate. The barrage featured a lead-off home run by Austin Beck and a grand slam off the bat of Damon Keith.

The Drillers augmented their 10 hits with 12 walks on the night as Hooks hurlers matched their season-high in free passes.

Walker Brockhouse was effective out of the Corpus Christi bullpen, permitting one hit while striking out two in 1 2/3 innings.

Kasey Ford logged a season-high 54 pitches while permitting one run in 2 2/3 frames.

