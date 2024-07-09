Tommy Edman Begins Rehab, Springfield Walks Off Tuesday
July 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - With Tommy Edman rehabbing for Springfield, the Cardinals walked off in ten innings against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night. Springfield has now won seven of their last eight games including four of their last five at Hammons Field.
Decisions:
W: Matt Svanson (3-3)
L: Miguel Rodriguez (1-6)
Notables:
Tommy Edman played in his first game since October 1, 2023 on Tuesday night. In his first at-bat, he grounded out sharply with a ball 104 MPH off the bat. He drove in a run with a single in his second at-bat before striking out in his final at-bat of the night as the designated hitter.
The Cardinals trailed 5-0 by the fifth inning. Springfield outscored Wichita six to one to tie the game by the end of the sixth.
Nathan Church hit his first home run since May 23 in the sixth inning.
CF Bryan Torres stole three bases on Tuesday night. It was the first time in his 322-game Minor League career that he had done so. He became the first Springfield Cardinal in 2024 to steal three bases in one game.
Tuesday night was Springfield's first extra-inning game since May 11.
RHP Matt Svanson pitched the tenth inning. It was his league-high 33rd appearance of the year.
Jacob Buchberger's sacrifice fly in the tenth was the Cardinals' third walk-off win of the season.
Springfield has won 12 of 13 games against Wichita this season.
On Deck:
Tuesday, July 9: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (4-2, 6.50) vs WCH RHP Kyle Jones (0-0, 0.00)
Purina Woof Wednesday
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, MiLB.TV
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 9, 2024
- Cole Homers Again, Drillers Win Big in Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wichita Starts Strong, Tapers off in a 10-Inning Series Opener at Springfield - Wichita Wind Surge
- Rehabbing Tyler Mahle Tosses a Pair of Scoreless Frames in 6-1 Loss - Frisco RoughRiders
- Tommy Edman Begins Rehab, Springfield Walks Off Tuesday - Springfield Cardinals
- Sod Poodles Out-Hit, But Don't Out-Score San Antonio - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Brandyn Garcia Honored as League Pitcher of the Week - Arkansas Travelers
- Travs Tripped in Midland Opener - Arkansas Travelers
- Zabala's Three-Hit Game Carries Missions Past Sod Poodles - San Antonio Missions
- Week 14 - Springfield Series #3 Preview - Wichita Wind Surge
- Tommy Edman Expected to Rehab at Hammons Field this Week - Springfield Cardinals
- Tyler Phillips Makes MLB Debut - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Tommy Edman Begins Rehab, Springfield Walks Off Tuesday
- Tommy Edman Expected to Rehab at Hammons Field this Week
- Mendoza's Blast Caps Comeback, Cards Down Naturals 6-3
- Nootbaar Homers Again in Rehab Game for Springfield
- Springfield's Quinn Mathews Wins St. Louis MiLB Pitcher of the Month