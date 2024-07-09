Tommy Edman Begins Rehab, Springfield Walks Off Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, MO - With Tommy Edman rehabbing for Springfield, the Cardinals walked off in ten innings against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night. Springfield has now won seven of their last eight games including four of their last five at Hammons Field.

Decisions:

W: Matt Svanson (3-3)

L: Miguel Rodriguez (1-6)

Notables:

Tommy Edman played in his first game since October 1, 2023 on Tuesday night. In his first at-bat, he grounded out sharply with a ball 104 MPH off the bat. He drove in a run with a single in his second at-bat before striking out in his final at-bat of the night as the designated hitter.

The Cardinals trailed 5-0 by the fifth inning. Springfield outscored Wichita six to one to tie the game by the end of the sixth.

Nathan Church hit his first home run since May 23 in the sixth inning.

CF Bryan Torres stole three bases on Tuesday night. It was the first time in his 322-game Minor League career that he had done so. He became the first Springfield Cardinal in 2024 to steal three bases in one game.

Tuesday night was Springfield's first extra-inning game since May 11.

RHP Matt Svanson pitched the tenth inning. It was his league-high 33rd appearance of the year.

Jacob Buchberger's sacrifice fly in the tenth was the Cardinals' third walk-off win of the season.

Springfield has won 12 of 13 games against Wichita this season.

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 9: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (4-2, 6.50) vs WCH RHP Kyle Jones (0-0, 0.00)

Purina Woof Wednesday

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, MiLB.TV

