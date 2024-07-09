Brandyn Garcia Honored as League Pitcher of the Week

July 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for July 1-7 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Garcia struck out eight over five no-hit, shutout innings last Monday in his lone appearance of the week. It was the Double-A debut for the left-hander. Facing the team with the league's best record, Garcia carried over his success from the High-A level where he was Northwest League Pitcher of the Month for June.

With Everett, Garcia was 6-0 with a 1.84 ERA in 68.1 innings over 14 games (12 starts) with 85 strikeouts and 26 walks. The 24-year old lefty is in his first full professional season. He was the Mariners' 11th round draft selection in 2023 out of Texas A&M.

He is the third Traveler to win a Texas League weekly award in 2024 joining Harry Ford and Hogan Windish. It is his first career minor league weekly award.

Garcia and the Travs are on the road in Midland this week before returning home to Dickey-Stephens Park July 19-21.

