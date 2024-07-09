Tommy Edman Expected to Rehab at Hammons Field this Week

Springfield, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that UTIL Tommy Edman is expected to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field tonight, Tuesday, July 9 at 7:05 PM. This rehab stint is anticipated to last multiple games.

Edman has spent five seasons with St. Louis, tallying a career .265 average with 121 doubles in 596 career games since debuting in 2019. The 29-year-old won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021 while playing a career-high 159 games that year with the big club. The California native last played for Springfield in 2018 when he appeared in 109 games, hitting .299 in the process. He was a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star during that season.

The Cardinals host the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins) every day through Sunday, July 14 with exciting promotions throughout the series.

