Travs Rally for Road Win

July 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Midland, TX - Jake Anchia singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 8th inning and Troy Taylor dialed up two scoreless innings to close 4-3 win for the Arkansas Travelers over the Midland RockHounds on Friday night. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak. Arkansas led by two in the first only to see Midland tie the game in the bottom of the first before taking the lead in the sixth. Single runs in the next two frames put the Travs back on top before Taylor clinched the game and earned his 10th save.

Moments That Mattered

* Morgan McCullough singled to open the seventh inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. He then stole third and scored the tying run when the throw got away.

* Ben Ramirez hit an infield single with two out in the eighth moving the go-ahead run to third base. Anchia then came up clutch with a two-strike hit with two out to put the Travs on top for good.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Brock Rodden: 2-4, SH, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 8 K

* RHP Troy Taylor: Sv, 2 IP, H, K

News and Notes

* Taylor's 10 saves are second most in the league. It was only the second time in 20 games with Arkansas that he has pitched more than one inning.

* Morales struck out eight in his second start with Arkansas and retired 12 in a row at one point.

* Arkansas stole five bases.

Up Next

The series in Midland continues on Saturday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (3-4, 2.96) making the start against RHP Jack Perkins (1-1, 2.50). First pitch is set for 7:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.