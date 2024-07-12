Homestand Highlights: July 19th - July 21st

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Friday, July 19th to host the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) for three games through Sunday, July 21st. The last series against the Drillers this season is highlighted by Growlin' Chickens Weekend (July 19-20) that features a Fireworks Friday and then an Egg Figurine Giveaway on Saturday before a Family Sunday with a Pre-Game Catch, FREE Kids Snack Giveaway, and Kids Run the Bases closes out the three-game set. Following an OFF day on Monday, the Naturals will welcome the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) to Arvest Ballpark for the first time this season for a six-game series through Sunday, July 28th.

Friday, July 19 - Growlin' Chickens vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY JACK LINK'S PROTEIN SNACKS ON GROWLIN' CHICKENS WEEKEND NIGHT #1 WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark as Night #1 of Growlin' Chickens Weekend features a post-game fireworks show presented by Jack Link's Protein Snacks.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

GROWLIN' CHICKENS WEEKEND - For two (2) games this season, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will reprise their role as the Growlin' Chickens. The first night of this transformation takes place on Friday, July 19th when the Growlin' Chickens take on the Tulsa Drillers. The team will wear Growlin' Chickens jerseys and caps during the game and merchandise will be available in the Team Store.

NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Growlin' Chickens merchandise will be available in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the Growlin' Gear including caps, t-shirts, novelties, and jerseys.

Saturday, July 20 - Growlin' Chickens vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

GROWLIN' CHICKENS WEEKEND NIGHT #2 PRESENTED BY CARDS FEATURING A POULTRY DERBY 'EGG' FIGURINE GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF OZARKS COCA-COLA AND A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

EGG FIGURINE GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, July 20th will receive a Poultry Derby 'Egg' Figurine Giveaway presented by Ozarks Coca-Cola as they enter the gates.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

GROWLIN' CHICKENS WEEKEND - For the second straight night, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will reprise their role as the Growlin' Chickens against the Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers The team will wear Growlin' Chickens jerseys and caps and merchandise will be available in the Team Store.

NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Growlin' Chickens merchandise will be available in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the Growlin' Gear including caps, t-shirts, novelties, and jerseys.

Sunday, July 21 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY WITH A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY THE ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL, FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC., AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES ON AN UNUSED TICKET DAY

FAMILY SUNDAY - Spend an afternoon with your family and friends at Arvest Ballpark and watch the Naturals take on the Tulsa Drillers in the series finale.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early on Sunday as fans are invited to play catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark prior to the game. Fans are encouraged to bring their own gloves while the Naturals will provide baseballs for the first 50 fans as they enter the field. The catch will take place from approximately 1:00 p.m. until 1:20 p.m. and is presented by the Arkansas Beef Council.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Oreo Cookies at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans will get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases following the game. Kids Run the Bases at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

UNUSED TICKET DAY - Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2024 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value to the game on Sunday, July 21st.

UP NEXT - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, Tuesday, July 23 - Sunday, July 28

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). Fans can also watch on connected devices with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio), alongside other Kansas City Royals' affiliates if selected as your favorite MLB team. In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

