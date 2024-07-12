Drillers' Win Streak Ends with 4-0 Loss to Corpus Christi

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

TULSA, OK - A pair of streaks came to an end Friday night at ONEOK Field as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Tulsa Drillers 4-0. The result stopped Tulsa's season-high winning streak at seven straight games, and it also put an end to Corpus Christi's season-high nine-game losing streak.

The defeat dropped the Drillers' second-half record to 11-5, but it did not change their place in the standings. They maintained their spot atop the North Division of the Texas League, one game in front of Springfield.

Friday's contest was scoreless until the Hooks took the lead in the top of the third inning when a single and two walks loaded the bases and set up a run-scoring ground out from Kenedy Corona.

The score remained unchanged until the seventh inning when the Hooks padded their lead with a three more runs. Tulsa reliever Juan Morillo came on and gave up a pair of singles and a walk that loaded the bases with no outs. Corona collected his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly, and Zach Cole followed with a two-run double that upped the score to 4-0.

The Drillers were limited to just three hits in the loss by a pair of Hooks' pitchers. The three hits came against starter Joey Mancini, who worked five innings.

Reliever Tyler Guilfoil held Tulsa without a hit over the game's final four innings.

It marked the seventh time this season that the Drillers have been held scoreless, and four of the shutouts have occurred at ONEOK Field.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The loss kept the Drillers from doing something that they had not accomplished since 2017. The last time the Drillers had won eight straight games was August of the 2017 season when they did it twice, shortly after Scott Hennessey took charge of the club.

*Antonio Knowles was the surprise starting pitcher for the Drillers, serving as the opener and retiring all three batters he faced in his one-inning stint.

*Regularly scheduled starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr came on to start the second inning and worked in and out of trouble. The Hooks had plenty of base runners against Mayr in his five relief innings thanks to seven hits and four walks, but the right-hander surrendered just the third inning run.

*After the three runs against Morillo in the seventh, Edgardo Henriquez and Ben Harris each worked scoreless innings for Tulsa.

*Corpus Christi's Cole matched Tulsa offensive output with three hits in the game.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Hooks will play the fifth game of their six-game series Saturday evening ONEOK Field. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

CC - RHP Miguel Ulloa (4-4, 4.74 ERA)

TUL - RHP Kendall Williams (4-7, 6.05 ERA)

