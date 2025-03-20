Drillers Release Details on 2025 Community Programs and Activities

The Tulsa Drillers are partnering with a number of local organizations this season on several important and fun activities at ONEOK Field. Some of the partnerships help to shed a positive light on individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make our community better, while others will provide unique opportunities for young fans. Additionally, some of the partnerships will bring much needed funds to organizations that provide valuable resources to so many.

Below is a listing and explanation of all of these great and worthwhile programs.

Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays

Every kid deserves a day at the ballpark and the Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays program works to provide a night of entertainment to those in the Tulsa community who might not otherwise have that opportunity.

"Experiencing an evening at the ballpark is something many of us take for granted, but for some, it's a rare and treasured outing," says Sara Delgado, Director of Brand and Corporate Social Responsibility for Williams. "The Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays program gives young people the chance to be a kid and get outdoors and make memories to last a lifetime."

Select organizations can receive complimentary Wednesday night tickets and meal coupons. If your organization would like to participate in the Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays program, click here.

Gateway First Bank Community Cart

The Gateway First Bank Community Cart makes a statement anywhere it goes! This one-of-a-kind golf cart will be seen on game days driving Hornsby around and available for fans to take pictures with. Throughout the year, our Community Relations Team and Hornsby will be spreading joy, bringing smiles and sharing the love of Drillers baseball throughout the Tulsa Community in the Gateway First Bank Community Cart.

"Gateway is excited to collaborate with the Tulsa Drillers once again on the Gateway First Bank Community Cart," said Jennifer Jones, Vice President, Director of Corporate Marketing at Gateway. "This special opportunity resonates with us because the community cart not only has a presence at the Drillers games but also throughout the Tulsa community."

Ascension St. John Hometown Hero

Ascension St. John Hometown Hero is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on Tulsans who have achieved outstanding accomplishments, both home and abroad. Past Heroes have included military veterans, teachers, first responders, essential workers and many others!

"Ascension St John Hometown Heroes is a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our healthcare professionals," said Bo Beaudry, Ascension St. John Ministry Market CEO. "It's a privilege to stand with them and recognize their commitment, and inspire others to follow their example of excellence."

McElroy Community Spotlight

The McElroy Community Spotlight is a unique opportunity for local, nonprofit organizations to engage with the citizens of DrillVille at no cost. It is also a great way to educate the community, recruit volunteers, and share the resources that these nonprofits can provide to our community.

"McElroy is proud to partner with The Tulsa Drillers in their Community Spotlight program for the 2025 season," said McElroy Executive VP, Finance & Treasury Donna M. Dutton. "In Tulsa, there are many worthwhile nonprofits that work to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. We are excited to recognize and celebrate the work of these nonprofits and their volunteers to make Tulsa a better community for us all."

Ferguson Kia Field of Dreams

The Ferguson Kia Field of Dreams program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for future baseball and softball stars to share the field with the Drillers of today and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the future! This FREE package includes 20 tickets for the team, a team photo, an appearance on the ONEOK Field videoboard and the opportunity to be on the field during the National Anthem.

"Oklahoma has strong traditions in baseball and softball, and they begin with our youth. Ferguson Kia is honored to partner with the Tulsa Drillers to give young players in our area a unique, professional baseball experience through the Ferguson Kia Field of Dreams program. We hope these experiences fuel their inspirations and helps them to dream big, whether that dream is to be on the next Oklahoma softball championship team, hitting home runs out of ONEOK Field or maybe one day playing in the major leagues!"

QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout

During the 2025 season, QuikTrip will be the presenting sponsor of Hornsby's Hangout, ONEOK Field's kids' inflatable area. Thanks to QuikTrip, all kids can play for free during Sunday day games, and each participant will receive a coupon good for a free item redeemable at any QT in Tulsa.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Drillers this season, including sponsoring Hornsby's Hangout," said Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip's Corporate Communications Manager. "The inflatable kids' area at ONEOK Field is a great fit for QT as we love to engage with young families, and we are thrilled to provide free play time to kids at all Sunday day games this season!"

Whataburger Whata Team

Throughout the 2025 season, Whataburger will provide FREE tickets for youth baseball or softball teams to enjoy a game at ONEOK Field and to have a unique, on-field experience. In addition, one lucky member of the team will be able to go onto the field during a break in play and try to throw a strike to win their team $300 and free Whataburger in the Whataburger Whata Team Experience!

Hornsby's Kids Club Presented by Tulsa Kids Magazine

Hornsby's Kids Club got an upgrade this season! Kids, ages 14 and under, who sign up for the Hornsby's Kids Club will receive tickets to three Saturday Kids Club Themed Games, an exclusive T-Shirt, discounts and more!

"We are excited to team up with Hornsby's Kids Club and to provide young fans with so many fun opportunities this season. We hope that you can join in on the fun," said Tulsa Kids Editor Betty Casey.

Fan Cave Opening Night Youth Baseball and Softball Parade

As part of Fan Cave Tickets' community involvement, they are supporting youth baseball and softball players/coaches by providing tickets to the Drillers' Opening Night on Friday, April 4th. General Admission Ferguson Kia Lawn tickets are being provided to all participants. This is a wonderful opportunity for players and coaches from throughout the Tulsa region to attend Opening Night and participate in the traditional pre-game festivities.

Tulsa Drillers Foundation Higher Education Scholarship Awards

The Tulsa Drillers have introduced a new scholarship awards for local softball and baseball players. The Tulsa Drillers Foundation Higher Education Scholarship Awards will be presented annually to a pair of high school seniors who participated in at least two seasons of high school baseball or softball. The awards will consist of $2,000 scholarships for each individual for two or four consecutive years. Two new winners will be announced each year.

2023 Winners: Thairenn Thompson & Macy Willing

2024 Winners: Abigail Morgan & Cooper Bates

"A good education is so important in the development and success of young people, and we are excited to help further the process for our area athletes," said Drillers Co-Chairmen Dale and Jeff Hubbard. "Any part we can play in helping to fulfill the dreams of students is important to us, and we hope to be able to do it for many years. It is another way for the Drillers organization to give back to the community that supports us so well."

Hornsby Academies

TSET - Strike out Stroke Program

The Tulsa Drillers have teamed up again with Shape Your Future, a program of TSET, to bring the Sugar Strike Out assembly program to elementary schools across northeastern Oklahoma! During the 2024-2025 school year more than 5,800 students participated in the program.

Tulsa Health Department School Health Program - Bully Busters

The Tulsa Drillers and Tulsa Health Department - School Health Program are continuing their partnership of the award-winning Hornsby's Bully Busters Club, a kindness advocacy assembly for students Kindergarten to Second Grade. During the 2024-2025 school year, more than 7,000 students took the pledge to be kind towards one another and prevent bullying.

"We're looking forward to another year of fostering safe schools, where kindness and advocacy go hand-in-hand. Partnering with Hornsby and the Tulsa Drillers, we'll continue to empower students through the Bully Busters Advocacy Assembly." Margie Richardson, THD School Health Supervisor.

For more information on the Bully Busters Assembly or any of the other Hornsby Academy programs, please email Taylor@tulsadrillers.com.

Eagle Ops Military Appreciation Night

Eagle Ops is donating tickets for all those who are Current & former Military members. They can receive two FREE Field Reserved game tickets & FREE parking for our Military Appreciation game on Thursday May 22nd! All you have to do is show your ID at the Box Office at ONEOK Field to receive tickets and parking.

"Partnering with the Tulsa Drillers for Military Appreciation Night not only aligns with our commitment to reaching one more service member, veteran, or patriot but also reinforces the shared belief that baseball fosters a spirit of community. Just as the Drillers bring fans together to cheer on their team, this collaboration allows us to unite in honoring our heroes and connecting them with the support they deserve. Together, let's celebrate the camaraderie of baseball and the strength of our community as we make a positive impact, one home run at a time!"

Superior Building Resources Hero's Row

The Superior Building Hero's Row is ONEOK Fields newest addition for the 2025 season. Our Hero's Row are seats that offer the opportunity to shine a spotlight on Tulsans who have achieved outstanding accomplishments, both home and abroad. Heroes can include military veterans, first responders, essential workers and many others!

Red Diamond Splash Zone

During the 2025 season, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea will be the presenting sponsor of the Splash Zone at ONEOK Field. The free, interactive water fountains provide fans of all ages with a fun way to cool off while enjoying a night at the ballpark!

"We are thrilled to partner with the Tulsa Drillers, and especially to sponsor the Red Diamond Splash Pad for the children to enjoy and cool off! So, what better on a summer night at ONEOK Field than enjoying an ice cold glass of Red Diamond Iced Tea at the game, while the kids play. We're looking forward to an exciting season with the Drillers as they bring families together for fun and sport." Said William A. Bowron, President & CEO Red Diamond Coffee & Tea.

Delta Dental Little League Takeover

The Tulsa Drillers take the show on the road with the Delta Dental Little League Takeover. We create a big-league experience for the kids in their own environment with player introductions, walk-up music & more. We provide in-game entertainment just like at ONEOK Field with Hornsby, t-shirt tosses & the famous Running with the Bull. Taking the show on the road is a great way for the children to experience a big-league atmosphere on their turf.

Field Trip Opportunities

There are five field trip opportunities to take advantage of for the 2025 season! Field trip opportunities at ONEOK Field have the ability to offer discounted Ferguson Kia Lawn and Field Reserved tickets along with the option to add on meal coupons for each child. The dates for Drillers 2025 field trip days are listed below and different educational components for each game!

Wednesday, April 16 is Anti-Bullying Day presented by Regent Bank

Wednesday, April 30 there will be a NewsChannel 8 Weather Show presented by INCOG

Wednesday, May 14 is a TBD Educational Show presented by Regent Bank

Wednesday, June 18 is Super Splash Day presented by MidFirst Bank

Wednesday, September 10 is Career Day presented by Tulsa World

