Drillers to Open 2025 Season at ONEOK Field on Friday, April 4

The Tulsa Drillers are set to open the 2025 Texas League season on Friday, April 4 when they will host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) at ONEOK Field. The season opening series for the Drillers will include three games against the Naturals and will run for three consecutive days, through Sunday, April 6.

The opener on Friday and the second game on Saturday will both begin at 7:00 p.m. The series finale on Sunday afternoon will start at 1:00 p.m.

Historically, it will be the 48th opening day for the Drillers franchise and the 112th for professional baseball in the city of Tulsa, dating back to 1905.

The April 4 date will tie for the second earliest home opener in the history of ONEOK Field, matching the first game of 2019. The only opener that occurred earlier was the opening game of the 2014 season that took place on April 3.

The season will begin with a trio of great promotions, starting with Opening Night. First game festivities will begin at 5:45 p.m. with an Opening Night Parade beginning on Greenwood Avenue and concluding at the Oil Derrick Entrance at ONEOK Field. The parade will feature a number of area youth baseball and softball teams, Hornsby, Drillers players and more.

The opener, and all games this season, will have a Pregame Happy Half Hour presented by Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame. Fans, ages 21 and over with proper identification, can get double Tito's Vodka drinks for the price of a single at all bar locations. Domestic beers and hard seltzers will be discounted to $4.79 each at the concession stands and ready-to-drink cocktails will be just $5.99 at the stadium bars. For the opener, the specials will actually run for an hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The first News on 6, K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks Show of the season will take place following the opener. In addition, fans will receive Drillers 2025 Schedule Magnets when exiting the stadium.

NewChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday will follow on April 5 and will feature one of the top giveaways of the season with the first 2,000 fans of all ages receiving stylish, Drillers hoodies.

The series finale on Sunday afternoon will be NewsChannel 8 Family FUNday Sunday. All kids can eat for free and the first 500 kids, ages 12 and under, will receive Drillers, logo caps.

After the game, all kids will be allowed onto the field to run the bases.

A complete promotional schedule for the season's first home stand is below.

The Drillers are just 1-4 in their last five home openers, dating to the 2019 season. The stretch includes a 4-3 loss to Arkansas in 12 innings in last year's opener. Overall, Tulsa is 6-8 in home openers at ONEOK Field.

This year will mark the first time that Northwest Arkansas has been the opponent for a Drillers home opener at ONEOK Field. The Naturals roster is expected to include first baseman/pitcher Jac Caglianone. Caglianone was the first round pick of the Royals last June and is rated as one of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball after enjoying as successful spring training in major league camp with the Royals.

Individual tickets for the season opening series, and all other games this season at ONEOK Field, are available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

HOME OPENERS AT ONEOK FIELD

- April 9, 2024: L vs. Arkansas 3-4 (12 Innings)

- April 6, 2023: W vs. San Antonio 7-0

- April 12, 2022: L vs. Amarillo 3-4

- May 4, 2021: L vs. Amarillo 3-4

- April 4, 2019 L vs. Arkansas 4-6 (10 Innings)

- April 12, 2018: W vs. Frisco, 4-3

- April 13, 2017: L vs. Midland, 5-7

- April 14, 2016: L vs. Corpus Christi, 5-10

- April 10, 2015: W vs. San Antonio, 10-4

- April 3, 2014: W vs. Corpus Christi, 5-4

- April 11, 2013: W vs. San Antonio, 6-2

- April 12, 2012: L vs. San Antonio, 1-2

- April 7, 2011: W vs. Corpus Christi, 3-2

- April 8, 2010: L vs. Corpus Christi, 0-7

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 4-6 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Friday, April 4 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

OPENING NIGHT 2025 / NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

The Tulsa Drillers are back and open the season by facing the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field. Opening Night festivities will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy $4.79 domestic beers and hard seltzers at the main concession stands and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. Plus, ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars. New for this season, fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single during Happy Hour.

A face painter will also be on the concourse from 5:45- 7:45 p.m. and newly elected Tulsa Mayor, Monroe Nichols, will be in attendance to throw out the first pitch! Fans will also want to stick around after the game for a HUGE Opening Night postgame Fireworks Show! Many more Opening Night activities are below, and they are all made possible by Mattsco Supply Company, News on 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

OPENING NIGHT PARADE

The 2025 Opening Night Parade is presented by Fan Cave Tickets and will begin at 5:45 p.m. and will include numerous youth baseball and softball players. The parade will also feature a replica Delorean Time Machine featured in the movie Back to the Future courtesy of Celebrity Attractions. Participants are asked to meet at the OETA parking lot north of I-244 on Greenwood Ave. and the parade will wind down Greenwood Avenue and across Archer Street, eventually arriving at the ONEOK Field Oil Derrick Entrance to celebrate Opening Night.

2025 SCHEDULE MAGNETS

All fans will receive a 2025 Drillers Schedule Magnet when they exit the stadium, compliments of Mazzio's.

Saturday, April 5 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / DRILLERS HOODIE GIVEAWAY

The home stand continues with the first Grand Slam Saturday of the season! The first 2,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a black, Drillers hoodie courtesy of Osage Casino Hotel. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes. Grand Slam Saturday is made possible by Osage Casino Hotel, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5.

OSAGE TRIBAL NIGHT

This Grand Slam Saturday will also be Osage Tribal Night at ONEOK Field with a pregame Osage Flag Song and performance by Osage drummers and dancers. In addition, Osage artists will be along the concourse showcasing their art!

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

All games this season will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. where fans can enjoy fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and the Busch Scoreboard Bar, and ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

COORS LIGHT COLD ZONE

For just $38 per person, fans can enjoy an all-you-can-eat Classic Ballpark buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and brats while watching the game from the Coors Light Refinery Deck. There will also be a private cash bar for your convenience as you enjoy the game from one of the best views at ONEOK Field. Tickets are limited so click HERE to secure yours before they are gone.

Sunday, April 6 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude the opening home stand with a Family FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and an ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

DRILLERS KIDS CAP GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids, ages 12 and under, to enter through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a blue Drillers cap courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

