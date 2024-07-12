Ray's Hitless Outing Not Enough

July 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Dylan Ray had his best start of the season, but Amarillo's offense couldn't muster enough in 1-0 defeat to San Antonio.

Dylan Ray gave the Soddies a great chance at their third win in a row, going 5.2 hitless innings. He allowed five baserunners, three walks and two hit by pitches, but didn't allow a run or a hit. The Amarillo offense had seven hits but went 0-5 with runners in scoring position. Jesus Valdez had the only multi-hit performance, going 2-3 with a double.

Jared Karros faced off against the Sod Poodles lineup for the third time this season. He got the first two batters out before giving up back-to-back singles from Tim Tawa and Caleb Roberts. He then walked Ivan Melendez to load the bases. Kevin Graham grounded out to second to come up scoreless. Dylan Ray gave up a baserunner on an error by Melendez, but got a double play and a strikeout to end the frame.

For the second straight inning, Amarillo waited until there were two outs to get the offense going. Jesus Valdez doubled and Andrew Pintar walked but again runners were stranded on a groundout by Logan Warmoth. Ray worked a quick bottom half, only allowing a runner on a hit by pitch.

The Sod Poodles went down in order in the third. In the home half, Ray worked around a couple walks with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning.

Kristian Robinson added his name to the hit list with two outs in the fourth but that's all Amarillo had going. Ray hit another batter but that was it. Through four innings, he had allowed a baserunner in each inning but had yet to allow a hit.

Pintar led off with a single, who has now hit in all of his double-a appearances. He stole second base but watched from there as Warmoth and Tawa went down on strikes. Roberts rolled over to first to end the threat. Ray picked up his fourth strikeout in a 1-2-3 fifth.

The Sod Poodles were retired in order to start the sixth. Ray struck out the first two batters of the inning before a walk led to his replacement. He went 5.2 scoreless innings, demolishing a previous season high of 3.2 innings pitched in a game. Jhosmer Alvarez took over and allowed an infield hit before getting a forceout to keep the game score free through six.

Jesus Valdez picked up his second hit of the game on a ground ball through the left side in what was an eventless inning by Amarillo. San Antonio broke the seal in their half of the seventh. Back-to-back singles started the inning before a fielder's choice put runners at the corners with only one out. A safety squeeze scored the first run of the ballgame as the Catcher, Caleb Roberts', only play was to first base. Down a run, Alvarez loaded the bases on a walk before getting a clutch 4-6-3 double play to keep the deficit there.

Francis Pena came in to relieve Jared Kollar after seven scoreless frames, and was dominant. He struck out Tawa, Roberts, and Melendez in order. Mitchell Stumpo came in to work a scoreless eighth, setting the Missions down in order.

Down to their final three outs, Kevin Graham led off with a single up the middle. After a Cintron strikeout, Robinson hit a flyball to shallow center field that was caught. Graham was caught wandering too far from first and the throw from the centerfielder, Connor Hollis, beat him back to the bag for a game-ending double play.

The Soddies will look to get back to the winning side of things Saturday night at 7:05 P.M. in San Antonio.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.