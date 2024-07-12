Drillers Rally in 8th to Top Hooks

TULSA - The Drillers scored three times in the eighth inning Thursday night, besting the Hooks in come-from-behind fashion, 6-5, before 3,477 fans at ONEOK Field.

Down by two in the fifth, the Hooks broke through against Carlos Duran on a lead-off home run to right field by Miguel Palma, his second long ball of the season. Jeremy Arocho and Jacob Melton followed with walks, with Arocho scoring via a stolen base and throwing error from catcher Yeiner Fernandez.

The Hooks turned a 2-2 tie into a two-run lead by scoring thrice in the sixth on a single by Jeron Williams and back-to-back triples from Palma and Arocho.

James Hicks, making his first Double-A start, struck out seven and did not issue a walk while allowing three runs in five innings.

Layne Henderson pitched two scoreless frames from the Corpus Christi bullpen, stranding two in scoring position in the eighth.

Zach Cole, 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, has recorded two hits in each of the three games in Tulsa, including two two-baggers and two home runs.

Arocho, Melton, and Brice Matthews were aboard three times apiece Thursday night.

The Hooks have lost nine in a row while the Drillers have engineered seven consecutive wins.

