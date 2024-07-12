Chandler Redmond Breaks Springfield Home Run Record

July 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Friday night, Chandler Redmond became the all-time career home run leader in Springfield Cardinals history. A three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning catapulted him to number one all-time, passing Xavier Scruggs who hit 59 in his time in Springfield. Cardinals baseball in the city of Springfield dates back to 2005.

Redmond hit his 59th career home run at the Double-A rank back on April 23, 2024 against the Arkansas Travelers. The lefty slugger went 46 games without a home run before launching a 1-2 fastball off Wichita righthander John Stankiewicz. The three-run round-tripper gave Springfield a 7-3 lead.

"Congrats Chandler!!!! Records are meant to be broken!," Scruggs commented on an Instagram post by the Springfield Cardinals with the video of Redmond's blast. When Redmond tied the record, Scruggs spoke of it on ESPN where he now works as a baseball analyst.

"I think it just means that there's a chance," Redmond said in a postgame interview. "I'm just going to keep fighting until they tell me to hang them up," he said when asked what it meant to pass Scruggs and company. Redmond played in his first game for Springfield on August 11, 2021 while the team was on the road facing the Arkansas Travelers. He made his Hammons Field debut on August 17 of that same year against the Wichita Wind Surge. He hit his first Double-A home run that night against the same team he would eventually hit his record-breaking 60th against just shy of three years later.

Redmond embraces fellow Cardinal Noah Mendlinger (right) as Jacob Buchberger (left) awaits to congratulate the new home run record-holder.Steve Rackley

Redmond's career in Springfield has had numerous magical moments. On August 10, 2022 in Amarillo, TX, the slugger completed a feat that had only been done once before in professional baseball history. Redmond hit for the "home run cycle", hitting a solo, two-run, three-run and grand slam home run in a single game. Redmond went 5-for-6 with 11 RBI. The only other recorded occurrence of this feat in professional baseball history was done by Tyrone Horne on July 27, 1998 while with the Arkansas Travelers, strangely enough the then Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Redmond donated his bat to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Springfield broadcaster Andrew Buchbinder donated his scorebook that he used that evening.

Redmond is also the current record holder with the most RBI in Springfield history. He played in his 318th career game at the Double-A level on Friday night.

Final: Springfield 9 - Wichita 7

Decisions:

W: Jack Ralston (2-1)

L: Miguel Rodriguez (1-7)

S: Matt Svanson (14)

Notables:

The Cardinals tied a season-high with three home runs.

Nathan Church was one of those homers. He was celebrating his 24th birthday.

Springfield collected more than eight hits for the 12th time in their last 13 games.

Tommy Edman went 0-for-3 with a walk in his third rehab appearance with Springfield.

With a pinch-hit double in the 8th inning, Bryan Torres extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

Noah Mendlinger extended his hitting streak to 5 games with an RBI single in the 5th inning.

Matt Svanson is 14-for-14 in save opportunities.

The Cardinals are 14-2 against the Wind Surge this season

On Deck:

Saturday, July 13: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (2-0, 2.16 ERA) vs WCH RHP Cory Lewis (0-1, 1.88 ERA)

Marvel Super Hero Night, Hiland Dairy Spider-Man Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000), Black Panther Character appearance

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.