Frisco Offense Explodes for 10 Runs, Evens Series with Northwest Arkansas

July 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-8 on Friday evening from Riders Field.

Northwest Arkansas (7-9, 42-43) grabbed an early lead in the top of the first inning against Frisco (10-6, 54-31) starter Nick Krauth (7-3) with an RBI single from Rodolfo Duran.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the RoughRiders got to Steven Zobac (0-1) in his Double-A debut, sending eight to the plate on their way to four runs. Liam Hicks tied the game with an RBI double, scoring Alejandro Osuna. Keyber Rodriguez gave the Riders a 3-1 advantage with a two-run double before Abimelec Ortiz capped off the frame with an RBI single to give Frisco a 4-1 lead.

In the home half of the second inning, Josh Hatcher gave the Riders a 5-1 advantage with an RBI single.

The Naturals cut into the RoughRiders lead in the top of the third, making it a 5-3 game on a pair of RBI doubles from Duran and Peyton Wilson.

The Riders then struck again in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Maximo Acosta that propelled the Riders out in front, 6-3.

Eight batters came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth for the Riders as they manufactured their second four-run inning of the contest. Cody Freeman started the scoring with an RBI double before Hatcher delivered his second RBI single of the evening. Hatcher and Freeman executed a double steal and as the throw went to second, Freeman came down to score from third. Ortiz then logged his second RBI of the night with a single to make it a 10-3 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Naturals loaded the bases against Krauth, prompting Seth Clark to enter the game for Frisco. Northwest Arkansas used four walks, a hit-by-pitch, an error and a pair of hits to push across five runs to cut the deficit to 10-8.

Krauth was charged with three of the five runs in the sixth, finishing after 5.0 innings in which he allowed eight runs on eight hits and three walks with four punchouts.

Andy Rodriguez earned his third save of the season by tossing 2.0 scoreless frames.

Offensively, Frisco erupted for 13 hits as Hatcher paced the offense going 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Ortiz notched the only other multi-hit night, snagging three hits. Osuna led the way with three runs scored.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Naturals at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 13th. RHP Dane Acker (3-3, 3.66) will take the mound for the Riders against RHP Mason Barnett (3-5, 5.79) for the Naturals.

It's a 72 oz.-sized event for Texas Monthly BBQ Night at Riders Field on Saturday. Enjoy an evening full of games, giveaways, and of course, barbecue as Texas Monthly gears up for their fifteenth-annual BBQ Fest this fall. Hutchins BBQ and Smoke-A-Holics BBQ will be at the ballpark serving up some of their signature items during the game. The smoky smells will be worth the price of admission alone! Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's.

