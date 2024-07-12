Mancini & Guilfoil Spin Shutout, Hooks End Drought

TULSA - Joey Mancini and Tyler Guilfoil teamed to three-hit the Drillers Friday night, helping the Hooks snap a nine-game skid with a 4-0 triumph before 5,667 fans at ONEOK Field.

Mancini, en route to his first Texas League triumph, made the most a 1-0 edge by leaving six on base over the first four innings. The 23-year-old right-hander from Boston College recorded his fifth strikeout of the night to end a 1-2-3 fifth, paving the way for Guilfoil.

Making his fourth relief appearance, Guilfoil dispatched 12 of 14 Tulsa hitters over the final four frames to earn his first Double-A save.

Jacob Melton pushed Corpus Christi to a 1-0 lead by singling to right with one down in the third. Walks by Zach Dezenzo and Tommy Sacco Jr. advanced Melton, who scored on a ground ball from Kenedy Corona.

The Hooks provided separation with a three-run seventh. Melton and Dezenzo opened the inning with base hits. Following another Sacco free pass, Corona lifted a sac fly to center for a 2-0 edge. Zach Cole was next and lined an opposite-field double to left, plating two.

Cole, 9-for-15 with three doubles, two homers, and seven RBIs in the series, is hitting .417 in his last 10 games.

