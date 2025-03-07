Jordyn Wieber to Appear at Travs Faith and Family Night

The Arkansas Travelers are excited to announce that Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber will be the honored guest at the annual Faith and Family Night on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Wieber, who currently serves as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team, will participate in a pre-game moderated Q&A session starting at 4:45 p.m. She will also greet fans during the game, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Due to NCAA regulations, there will be restrictions during the meet and greet for those considered Prospective Student-Athletes (students who have started 9th grade) in the sport of gymnastics.

"We are excited to continue our popular Faith and Family speaker series by welcoming Jordyn to our ballpark," said Rusty Meeks, Travelers President. "As a well-known Olympic athlete and woman of faith, she will be a great addition to an already family-centric atmosphere."

A key member of the "Fierce Five" U.S. Women's Gymnastics team, Wieber helped secure the team gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. Her remarkable career includes being a two-time U.S. all-around champion (2011 and 2012) and the 2011 World all-around champion. She earned three medals at the 2011 World Championships and claimed four U.S. senior national titles.

Off the mat, Wieber is a vocal advocate for safe sport and has received numerous accolades, including the 2018 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS, the Rising Star Award by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and the Giant Steps A Hero Among Us Award. Originally from DeWitt, Michigan, Wieber has been the head coach at Arkansas since 2019.

Tickets for the Travelers' Faith and Family Night, including access to Wieber's pre-game Q&A session, are available at Travs.com/Faith. Special group tickets are available for the event, including an all-inclusive buffet option for church groups of 10 or more.

For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

