DrillersFest 2025 Is Tomorrow March 8

March 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The countdown to the official start of baseball season is on for the Tulsa Drillers, and they have scheduled their first event of 2025. The Tulsa World DrillersFest will take place TOMORROW Saturday, March 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will give fans their first opportunity to visit ONEOK Field this year.

The Tulsa World DrillersFest will provide fans the opportunity to purchase season memberships or individual tickets for any game this season, including Opening Night. Along with opportunities to watch Spring Training games on the video board and interact with many of the Drillers Partners this season.

Opening Night for the 2025 regular season will take place on Friday, April 4 when the Drillers host Northwest Arkansas at ONEOK Field. The Drillers and Naturals will open the season with a three-game series that will run from April 4 through Sunday, April 6.

A complete list of all DrillersFest 2025 activities is below.

Membership Pickup: All members will receive information on how to access their online accounts, get free doughnuts, coffee, and sample new ONEOK Field concession items. Full season members will also receive a free gift.

New Memberships Available: Drillers staff members will be available to showcase and discuss ticket plans and available seats. Anyone who purchases a new membership during DrillersFest will receive a free Driller Dog & drink.

Catch on the Field: For three hours, beginning at 10:00 a.m., fans will be allowed on the field to play a game of catch.

Indoor Batting Cages: Fans can take swings in the ONEOK Field indoor batting cages from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Team Store Open: New merchandise available for the first time!

TDW Kids Zone Open

QuikTrip's Hornsby Hangout for FREE

Photos with Hornsby & Oily

ONEOK Field Tours: Beginning at 11am and at 12pm, giving fans a chance to visit the locker room, press box and the Tulsa professional baseball historical displays on the suite levels.

FREE Face Painter

Silent Auction benefitting the Drillers Foundation

Dick's House of Sport Swag Table

COOP Ale Works and Cabin Boys Brewery Free Beer Samples (Ages 21 and over)

Klever K9 Bat Dog

Hiland Dairy samples

