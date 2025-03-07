Drillers Announce Exciting Promotional Lineup for the 2025 Season

March 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The start of the 2025 season for the Tulsa Drillers is less than a month away, and today the club announced the details of an exciting list of promotions that will highlight the schedule. The promotions for this season are headlined by 23 Fireworks Shows, and some brand-new, unique giveaway items that fans of all ages are sure to love.

The Drillers will open their season with a three-game home stand beginning on Friday, April 4 when they host Northwest Arkansas at ONEOK Field. Opening Night activities include a pregame parade with youth softball and baseball teams, an Opening Night postgame Fireworks display, and all fans will receive a 2025 schedule magnet as they exit the stadium.

Highlighting the rest of opening weekend is the first Grand Slam Saturday giveaway and it will feature a Drillers hoodie for the first 2,000 fans on April 5. On Sunday, April 6, a Drillers youth cap will be given to the first 500 kids, ages 14 and under.

The second home stand of the season will feature Go Green Night and a Drillers cap giveaway on Thursday, April 17, as well as a scheduled split-doubleheader on Saturday, April 19. The day portion of the doubleheader includes a Drillers T-shirt giveaway that will honor the 2024 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as Tulsa's largest Easter Egg Hunt. The night portion will end with a postgame Fireworks display.

May is the busiest month of the season at ONEOK Field with 16 home games. Headlined by Fireworks, it starts with back-to-back postgame Fireworks displays on Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3. The latter also is the Drillers annual Star Wars Night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers end the month strong with three straight postgame Fireworks displays with the Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas Friday, May 23, through Sunday, May 25.

The always popular 918 Weekend will take place on May 15-18, with new cap and uniform designs for the 2025 season. More details on this next edition will be dancing your way soon!

May is also filled with great giveaways, including a Hornsby bobblehead giveaway on Thursday, May 1, a Drillers short sleeve hoodie giveaway on Sunday, May 4, and a Drillers camo cap giveaway on Thursday, May 22.

June highlights will include the 13th annual Mickey Mantle Night on Saturday, June 7. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive special commemorative rings that will celebrate Mickey's 1962 Gold Glove award. A special postgame Fireworks show will conclude that night.

On Sunday afternoon, June 9, everyone's favorite blue heeler, Bluey, will be at ONEOK Field to meet and take photos with fans. We wrap up the month with a new spin on the T-Town Clowns uniforms that will be worn on field on Thursday, June 19 through Saturday, June 21. June 19 will have a T-Town Clowns jersey giveaway and June 21 a Clowns cap giveaway. This year's cap features a team photo of the 1946 T-Town Clowns on the under-brim.

The Drillers open July and the second half of the season by celebrating our nation's birthday with a back-to-back-to-back Red, White & Drillers Blue Holiday Fireworks Spectaculars on Tuesday, July 1 through Thursday, July 3, in what will be the biggest shows of the year!

Later in the month, the Tulsa Noodlers return with a new look for the games on Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20. This includes a Tulsa Noodlers beach hat giveaway to the first 1,500 fans on Saturday, July 19.

The Drillers finish July with a 6-game homestand that will feature Margaritaville Night on Thursday, July 24, including a Margaritaville jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Saturday, July 26, with the school year around the corner, will be our Back-to-School night with the first 1,000 kids receiving a Drillers Backpack.

The Drillers will open August with Sitcom Night on Thursday, August 14 and an appearance from Steve Hytner, who played Kenny Bania in Seinfeld. Hytner will be available throughout the game for photos and autographs.

The rest of the month is highlighted by Fireworks shows, including back-to-back shows on Friday, August 15, and Saturday, August 16, as well as shows during the Labor Day Holiday weekend on Friday, August 29, and Sunday, August 31.

We conclude the season in the second week of September with a packed promotional schedule. On Thursday, September 11, we will honor our nation's first responders with a Drillers first responders themed jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. Friday, September 12 is the return of Oklahoma City Thunder Night, and it will include a postgame Fireworks Show. Saturday, September 13 is the return of Harry Potter Night at ONEOK Field, featuring another Harry Potter themed giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance.

The final game of the regular season will take place on Sunday, September 14 and will be followed by a Fan Appreciation Fireworks Show.

The large promotional calendar will also include a number of season-long promotions that will correspond with a day of the week. These fun offerings will include:

2 News Oklahoma $2 Tuesdays - Back again in 2025, each Tuesday game features $2 Ferguson Kia General Admission Lawn Tickets (does not include the $1 Oklahoma state tax fee), as well as select $2 concession items. All seating bowl tickets are also available for just $9.18 each.

Bark in the Park & $3 White Claws - Fans can bring their dogs to the games on Wednesday nights and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia General Admission Lawn areas or from the Budweiser Terrace. We also offer $3 White Claws for fans ages 21 and over!

FOX23 Thirsty Thursdays - Headlined by 1,000-piece giveaway items, every Thursday also includes $3 16-ounce beers and sodas!

News On 6 K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks - Every Friday game will be followed by a Fireworks Show. There is no better way to begin the weekend than taking in a Drillers game and a great Fireworks display in downtown Tulsa!

NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturdays - Saturday games all season will feature a great giveaway item or a post-game Fireworks Show.

NewsChannel 8 Family FUNday Sunday - Sunday games that don't have a Fireworks Show will usually feature a giveaway, varying between 500-1,000 items. Other popular promotions are kids eat free games or kids get in free days. On all Sunday non-fireworks days, kids play for free in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout. After those games, young fans can run the bases like their favorite Driller!

If all that is not enough, the schedule will also include five weekday, day games. Your chances to get away from work and enjoy baseball under the sun will take place on April 16, April 30, May 14, June 18 and September 10.

Individual tickets for all 69 games at ONEOK Field this season are on sale now. Tickets are available at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office as well as online at TulsaDrillers.com.

To guarantee your ticket to any of the great promotions listed above, check out all of our membership options that are currently available.

It's #ALLIN DrillVille in 2025!

