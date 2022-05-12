Travs Prevail in 10 Inning Thriller

San Antonio, TX - The Arkansas Travelers won their first extra inning game of the season defeating the San Antonio Missions, 9-8 in 10 innings on Wednesday night. The Travelers never trailed in the game but saw the Missions rally to tie twice. The second rally erased a four run Travs lead in the eighth inning. Michael Stryffeler pitched two scoreless innings and picked up the win. After the Travs put up four runs in the top of the 10th, Jake Haberer came on in the bottom of the inning and closed out the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Matt Scheffler and Joe Rizzo had RBI hits in the top of the 10th inning and later the Travs would add two runs on a pair of wild pitches.

* San Antonio had the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the 10th but Haberer struck out Thomas Milone looking to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Jake Scheiner: 2-4, 2 BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* C Matt Scheffler: 3-5, run, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* It was the Travs first extra inning win of the season and the road extra inning victory for Collin Cowgill in two years as Travs manager.

* The contest was the highest scoring game so far in the 2022 season with the teams combining for 17 runs on 25 hits.

Up Next

Game three of the series is Thursday night with right-hander Connor Jones (0-2, 6.75) on the mound against righty Matt Waldron (1-1, 5.18). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

