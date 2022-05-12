Cardinals Fall in Extras against Sod Poodles, 5-2

May 12, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - Amarillo (17-14) scored 3 runs in the top of the 10th, holding off Springfield (12-18) to hand the Cardinals the second loss of this series, 5-2.

Decisions:

W: RHP Blake Rogers (1-0)

L: RHP Freddy Pacheco (0-2)

Notables:

-RHP Drew VerHagen retired all six batters he faced in 2.0 IP, his first start of his MLB Rehab Assignment

-LF Matt Koperniak tallied his 16th RBI of the season

On deck:

-Friday, May 13, 6:35pm - RHP Connor Lunn (2-3, 4.41) vs. AMA LHP Blake Walston (0-1, 31.50)

-Friday the 13th Fireworks

-Halloween Costume Dress-Up / Pre-Game Parade

-Half-Way to Halloween Specialty Jersey Auction Begins

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

