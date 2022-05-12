Surge Defeat Naturals 10-4

May 12, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Springdale, Arkansas - The Wind Surge defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-4 on Thursday evening in game three of their six-game series. Wichita leads the series 2-1.

The Surge jumped out to the early lead with a three run third inning with a two-run double from Matt Wallner. Spencer Steer crushed his fifth homer of the season, 109 mph off his bat in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Naturals scored three runs in the fifth inning and Michael Massey tied the game in the sixth inning.

The Wind Surge offense exploded with six runs in the seventh sending ten batters to the plate. Leobaldo Cabrera hit a two-run home run for the second consecutive game.

Louie Varland improved his record to 4-1 pitching for 6.0 innings with 7 strikeouts.

Notes: The Surge have won 11 of their last 13 road games and have the leagues best road record at 11-4... Edouard Julien walked three times in the game and eight times in the series... Austin Martin stole two bases and has 16 for the season... Wichita added outfielder Kennie Taylor to the roster from Class A Cedar Rapids.

COMING UP: Wichita resumes play against the Naturals Friday evening (5/12). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. Simeon Woods Richardson starts against Naturals pitcher Drew Parrish. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

