Drew VerHagen Begins MLB Rehab in Springfield
May 12, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - St. Louis Cardinals RHP Drew VerHagen is expected to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Springfield Cardinals starting with the 6:35pm game on Thursday, May 12.
Thursday's game is a Thirsty Thursday with drink specials on all adult beverages throughout the game for fans 21+. Thursday also features Missouri Lottery Baseball Bingo.
VerHagen, 31, signed a 2-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on March 11, 2022. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round (154th overall) in the 2012 MLB Draft. The big league veteran has appeared in 130 games, 127 with Detroit from 2014-2019 and 3 games with St. Louis this season. VerHagen spent the last two years pitching for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan, racking up more than 100 strikeouts in both of his pro seasons overseas.
Homestand continues with Thirsty Thursday, Half-Way to Halloween Fireworks and more this weekend
The Cardinals continue the homestand against the Amarillo Sod Poodles every day through Sunday, May 15, featuring:
-Thursday, 6:35pm - Thirsty Thursday and Missouri Lottery Baseball Bingo. Gates open at 5:35pm.
-Friday, 6:35pm - Friday the 13th Fireworks, Half-Way to Halloween Pregame Costume Parade (check in by 6pm on RF Patio), Half-Way to Halloween Specialty Jersey Auction and Happy Half-Hour. Gates open at 5:35pm.
-Saturday, 6:05pm - Saturday Night Baseball, Half-Way to Halloween Specialty Jersey Auction and Happy Half-Hour. Gates open at 5:05pm.
-Sunday, 6:05pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases and Happy Half-Hour. Gates open at 5:05pm.
