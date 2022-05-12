Missions Force Extras with Big 8th Inning, Arkansas Spoils the Night in the 10th

SAN ANTONIO - After trailing for most of the night, the San Antonio Missions fought back with a four-run eighth inning to tie the game and force extras. In the top of the 10th inning, the Missions allowed four runs on three hits. The Missions threatened in the bottom of the inning with three runs of their own. However, Arkansas held on for a 9-8 victory.

Gabriel Morales was the starting pitcher for the San Antonio Missions. He had trouble with his pitch command and that helped Arkansas take an early lead. After recording the first two outs of the game, Morales allowed a base hit to Zach DeLoach and he walked Jake Scheiner. Jack Larsen drove in DeLoach with a single to right field. The Travelers took a 1-0 lead.

Taylor Dollard was the starting pitcher for the Arkansas Travelers. Coming into tonight's game, he had allowed just one earned run of the year. After pitching a scoreless first inning, the Missions were able to tie the game in the bottom of the second inning. Korry Howell started off the inning with a walk and then stole second base. Howell advanced to third base on a ground out from Tirso Ornelas. Last night's hero, Juan Fernandez, drove in Howell with a single to center field. The Missions tied it up at 1-1.

Morales faced some more trouble in the top of the third inning and failed to record all three outs. With one out, DeLoach hit a single to put a runner on base. Jake Scheiner, after hitting two long foul balls, kept a fly ball in fair territory for a two-run home run. His third long ball of the season made it a 3-1 ballgame. Morales walked Jack Larsen and Patrick Frick. Ryan Lillie came on to replace Morales.

Arkansas added two more insurance runs in the top of the fifth inning. Facing Henry Henry, Scheiner singled and Larsen drew a walk. Cade Marlowe hit a single and drove in Scheiner. After a ground out moved Larsen to third base, a ground out from Matt Scheffler allowed Larsen to score. The Travelers improved their lead to 5-1.

In four innings of work, Dollard kept the Missions hitters off guard and held them to just one run. He gave up six hits, walked one, and struck out six batters. Braden Shipley contributed by pitching two scoreless innings in relief of Dollard. David Ellingson pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Rob Kaminsky came on to pitch for the Travelers in the bottom of the eighth inning. His control issues lead to the Missions tying the game with a four-run inning. Kaminsky allowed a walk to Howell, a single Ornelas, and a walk to Fernandez to load the bases. Howell scored after Connor Kaiser reached base on a fielding error. Michael Stryffeler replaced Kaminsky following the error. After a fielder's choice which ended with Ornelas being forced out at home, Hollis drove in Fernandez with a sacrifice fly. Domingo Leyba drove in a run with a single. Esteury Ruiz, who reached on the fielder's choice, scored due to a fielding error from DeLoach. The Missions tied things up at 5-5.

The two clubs would need extra innings. For the Missions, this was their first extra innings home game of the season. With Carlos Belen on the mound, and Patrick Frick placed on second, Matt Scheffler hit a line drive past Kaiser at shortstop. On the play, Frick came around to score and give Arkansas a 6-5 lead. Things only got worse for the Missions as Tanner Kirwer hit a single and Joe Rizzo hit an RBI double. A wild pitch from Belen allowed Kirwer to score.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Missions had Ornelas automatically placed at second base. Fernandez reached base on an infield single and Ornelas advanced to third base. Kaiser drove in Ornelas with a sacrifice fly. Esteury Ruiz reached base with a bunt single. Hollis drew a walk to load the bases. Leyba flew out for out number two. Rodriguez drove in two runs to make it a 9-8 ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio improves to 12-17 on the season

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 29 games played this season

Second extra innings game of the season, first one at home

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB, SB, 2 K

Kevin Kopps (#15 Padres prospect): 1.1 IP, H, 2 K

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): 1-5, R, K

Agustin Ruiz (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday, May 12th. Right-hander Matt Waldron (1-1, 5.18) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Connor Jones (0-2, 6.75) is scheduled to start for the Travelers. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

