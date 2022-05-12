Crim Homers Again in 9-7 Loss

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders surrendered five runs in the first inning, a deficit too tall to overcome as they fell to the Tulsa Drillers Thursday night, 9-7. Blaine Crim hit his second home run in as many games for the infielder and his sixth of the season in the Riders road loss.

The Drillers (18-11) won their third game of the week and extended their winning streak to five games behind a five-run opening frame on Frisco (17-13) starter Justin Slaten (0-1), who departed after recording one out in the first. Hunter Feduccia and James Outman both homered for the Drillers and finished with five of the nine RBIs for Tulsa.

After 3.1 innings from Tyler Thomas, Riders reliever Seth Nordlin struck out five batters in 4.1 innings and held Tulsa scoreless in their final four innings at the plate.

Frisco drew five walks from Tulsa RHP Clayton Beeter, his most allowed this season. Drillers reliever Alec Gamboa (3-0) gave up three runs in four innings to provide the third win of the week for Tulsa.

Along with Crim, Frisco second baseman Justin Foscue rode a multi-hit night, finishing with three RBI and drew two walks in a 2-for-3 effort offensively. Foscue's average rises to a .318 at the plate on top of a 1.009 OPS.

After not playing in Wednesday's game, Crim knocked his second home run of the week Thursday night to make it 11 total bases in his last two games.

Facing an early five-run deficit, the Riders began their scoring with a bases-loaded walk to Foscue to bring in David Garcia. Frisco drove in two more on a Trey Hair double in the third inning to trim Tulsa's lead to 5-3.

The Drillers answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth behind Outman's two-run home run and an RBI single from Kody Hoese. A wild pitch scored Brandon Lewis from third to finish the scoring and stretch Tulsa's lead to 9-2.

Frisco again began working back offensively with an RBI single from Foscue in the top of the sixth. With the bases loaded later in the inning, Outman pulled a fly ball back over the right field fence to deny Ezequiel Duran a grand slam, ending in a sacrifice fly and trimming Tulsa's lead to 9-5.

Following Crim's home run in the top of the seventh, Foscue doubled in Kellen Strahm in the eighth to finish the game's scoring at 9-7.

The RoughRiders and Drillers continue the six-game series at ONEOK Field Friday night as southpaw Cody Bradford (2-2, 9.45 ERA) takes the mound for his sixth start of the season. Tulsa's Landon Knack (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will make just his second start of the season, with his first coming on May 7th in Wichita.

The RoughRiders return to Riders Field on Tuesday, May 17th to host the Corpus Christi Hooks for the first time this season. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

