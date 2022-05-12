Drillers and Wind Surge to Play Doubleheader on June 15 at ONEOK Field

The Tulsa Drillers and Wichita Wind Surge have announced a makeup date for their game that was rained out in Wichita on May 3. The game will now be played in Tulsa at ONEOK Field as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 15.

The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 4:35 p.m. and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, but not before 7:05 p.m. Each game is scheduled to consist of seven innings.

Since the makeup game was scheduled to be played in Wichita, the Wind Surge will serve as the home team in in the second game of the doubleheader. Tulsa will be the home team in the first game, which will be the regularly scheduled game.

Original tickets for the June 15 game are good for the doubleheader. Only one ticket will be required to attend both games.

