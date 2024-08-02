Travs Pitch Past 'Hounds

August 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Juan Mercedes dealt for six innings and the bullpen threw three perfect frames as the Arkansas Travelers outpitched the Midland RockHounds for a 2-1 win on Thursday night. The teams combined for just eight hits in the game. Mercedes earned his third victory in as many starts and sixth on the season allowing just one run on five hits. Logan Gragg (2 IP) and Garrett Davila (Sv, IP) closed out the game. That trio combined to retire the final 12 Midland hitters. Alberto Rodriguez slugged a solo home run for the Travs.

Moments That Mattered

* Midland put their leadoff batter on in five straight innings against Mercedes but only scored in the fifth.

* Blake Rambusch and Ben Ramirez hit consecutive singles in the bottom of the fifth inning and a two out walk loaded the bases before Rambusch raced home on a wild pitch giving Arkansas the lead for good.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Juan Mercedes: Win, 6 IP, 5 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K

* RHP Logan Gragg: 2 IP, 2 K

* LHP Garrett Davila: Sv, IP, K

News and Notes

* Through three games in the series, the Travs have scored four runs on eight hits but have two victories.

* All three games so far in the set have been decided by one run.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Michael Morales (0-1, 6.97) making the start against RHP Jack Perkins (1-1, 4.82). It is 90's night with postgame fireworks. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.