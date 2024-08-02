Baez's Quality Start Highlights Friday Night Victory for Missions

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Friday night. The club took the field wearing custom Margaritaville-inspired jerseys. The Missions put an end to their losing skid with a 5-2 victory. Henry Baez logged a quality start while Ripken Reyes drove in four runs at the plate.

Henry Baez was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander was making his second start since joining the Texas League. Through the first three innings of work, he did not allow a baserunner. Along the way, he punched out five of the first nine batters he faced.

Kumar Rocker was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The former Vanderbilt star kept the Missions off the scoreboard across the first three innings. Rocker, who was nearly hitting triple digits with his fastball, allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two batters across the first three innings. Ripken Reyes singled in the third inning for the first hit of the night.

Rocker's night ended after four innings of work. The hard-throwing righty allowed one hit and one walk without allowing a run. He struck out four batters before exiting. Nick Krauth took the mound for Frisco in the fifth inning.

With Krauth in the game, San Antonio plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Robert Perez Jr. drew a walk to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, he allowed back-to-back singles to Juan Zabala and Connor Hollis. Reyes emptied the bases with a double to left-center field. Krauth allowed another base hit before giving up a run on a fielder's choice. The Missions grabbed a 4-0 lead.

Baez carried his perfect game into the sixth inning. With one man down, Cooper Johnson put an end to it with a solo home run to left-center field. His ninth long ball of the year made it a 4-1 lead for the Missions.

Baez's night ended after six innings of work. The right-hander allowed one run on one hit with one walk allowed. Along the way, he struck out seven batters. Carter Loewen took over on the mound for the Missions.

With Loewen on the mound, Frisco plated their second run of the night. Abimelec Ortiz drew a one-out walk. Loewen struck out the next batter for the second out. A passed ball and a wild pitch moved Ortiz to third base. Keyber Rodriguez drove him in with a double to left field. Frisco cut the deficit to two.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one man down, Connor Hollis legged out a triple. Reyes drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Missions extended their lead to 5-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ethan Routzahn took the mound looking for the save. Luis Mieses reached base on an infield single. The next three batters flew out to left field to end the inning.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 15-15, 46-52 on the season

1st win at home against Frisco since July 1st, 2023

Attendance: 3,491

Henry Baez (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, H, ER, BB, 7 K, HR

Kumar Rocker (RoughRiders starter): ND, 4.0 IP, H, BB, 4 K

Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 3rd

Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#6 Padres prospect): 2-4, K, 2 PB

Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 0-4, K, E

Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, H, ER, BB, 7 K, HR

Francis Pena (#25 Padres prospect): DNP

David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): HLD, 1.0 IP, H

Kumar Rocker (#3 Rangers prospect): ND, 4.0 IP, H, BB, 4 K

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-3, R, BB, K

Emiliano Teodo (#16 Rangers prospect): DNP

Winston Santos (#17 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 6th

Aaron Zavala (#22 Rangers prospect): 0-4, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, August 3rd. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-7, 6.07) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ryan Garcia (8-4, 3.95) is scheduled to pitch for Frisco. Saturday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

