Brandon Komar Matches Career-High with Nine Strikeouts

August 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals (56-44) defeated the Tulsa Drillers by a 3-0 final on Friday night. Brandon Komar followed Tink Hence in the game, tossing 5.1 shutout innings while matching a career-high with nine strikeouts while earning the victory.

Decisions:

W: Brandon Komar (5-1)

L: Carlos Duran (0-1)

S: Matt Svanson (18)

Notables:

Tink Hence, in his second start since returning to the mound after a month away from play, went 2.2 IP with a hit, walk and four strikeouts.

Brandon Komar struck out nine batters one other time in his career back on September 10, 2023 also against Tulsa at Hammons Field. He went 8.0 innings that night, the second longest of his career. His three longest career outings (8.0, 8.0, 9.0) have all come against the Tulsa Drillers.

Chandler Redmond homered in the second with a solo shot. For the second time this season he has hit homers in consecutive games.

Jacob Buchberger picked up his sixth RBI of the series with an RBI single in the fourth.

The 3-0 win was Springfield's sixth shutout this season.

Matt Svanson retired the Drillers 1-2-3 in the ninth, locking down his Double-A leading 18th save of the year.

On Deck:

Saturday, August 3: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (8-8, 4.79) vs TUL RHP Kendall Williams (7-12, 5.87)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Texas League Stories from August 2, 2024

