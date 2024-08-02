Cards Drop Heartbreaker on Thursday Night

August 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Dalton Rushing hit a walk-off three-run homer to cap a four-run 9th inning as the Tulsa Drillers came from behind to defeat the Cardinals 10-8 on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. Springfield has dropped two of the first three games this week in downtown Tulsa.

Decisions:

W: Antonio Knowles (2-3)

L: Andrew Marrero (3-2)

Notables:

The loss for Springfield was the first time the Cardinals have lost a game when leading after 8 innings. The Cards are now 39-1 in those situations.

Jacob Buchberger clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the 2nd inning, giving him longballs in back-to-back at bats.

Chandler Redmond also homered for the Cardinals, his 62nd career for Springfield, a two-run shot in the 3rd

With an RBI double in the 2nd inning, Nathan Church extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

The Cardinals issued a season-high 11 walks.

At 3 hours and 22 minutes, Thursday night's game was the longest nine-inning contest played by the Cardinals this season.

On Deck:

Friday, August 2: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-2, 3.20 ERA) vs TUL RHP Carlos Duran (0-0, 1.32 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

