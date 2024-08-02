Cardinals' Pitching Shuts Out Tulsa in 3-0 Loss

August 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals used three pitchers to stymie the Tulsa Drillers' offense on Friday night. Cardinals' top pitching prospect, Tink Hence, made his 14th start and held Tulsa scoreless for the first 2.2 innings. Brandon Komar followed on the mound and held Tulsa scoreless for the next 5.1 innings. Matt Svanson closed the game by pitching a scoreless ninth inning as Springfield shut out Tulsa 3-0 at ONEOK Field.

The loss was the ninth time the Drillers have been shutout this season and the fifth time at ONEOK Field. The loss also evened the series between the two teams at two wins each and dropped Tulsa to 2.5 games back of the first-place Cardinals in the North Division standings.

Chandler Redmond gave the Cardinals the only run they would need with a solo home run to the right field berm in the second inning.

A walk and a single in the fourth inning set up Jacob Buchberger, and he drove in Springfield's second run with a single to make the score 2-0.

The Cardinals scored their final run in the sixth inning, which began with a walk to Buchberger by Tulsa reliever Christian Romero.Buchberger was quickly taken off the basepaths when catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell threw him out trying to steal second base. Romero walked the next batter, but an unusual error on a double play attempt placed runners at first and second. A single from Bryan Torres followed to load the bases before a 6-4-3 double play allowed the runner from third to score to increase the Cardinals lead to 3-0.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Tulsa's starting pitcher, Carlos Duran, made another solid start as he continues to work back from Tommy John surgery. Duran completed 3.0 innings, giving up one run on two hits and two walks. He recorded all but two outs via strikeouts, finishing with a season-high of seven punch outs. The first inning run tagged him with his first loss of the season.

*The Drillers were familiar with Komar entering Friday. In 2023, the right-hander pitched a complete game shutout against Tulsa at ONEOK Field. Komar also completed eight innings in two other starts against Tulsa that season. He was 2-0 in those games.

*Relievers Ben Harris, Michael Hobbs and Jake Pilarski did not allow a run for the final 3.2 innings. The trio struck out a combined five batters.

*Lockwood-Powell earned one of Tulsa's four hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

*Springfield closer Svanson earned his second save of the six-game series and his 18th of the season. He is now 18-18 in save opportunities.

*The Drillers announced today that left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris has been added to the Tulsa roster from Great Lakes. Ferris is the #6 ranked prospect in the Dodgers organization, according to MLB Pipeline. In his final start for Great Lakes on Thursday, he pitched 8.0 hitless innings.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their series with the Redbirds on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. and the pitching matchup is expected to be:

Springfield - RHP Max Rajcic (8-8, 4.79 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Kendall Williams (4-9, 6.75 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.