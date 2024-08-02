Wichita Utilizes Five-Run First Inning Toward a Win Against Northwest Arkansas

August 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge powered ahead in an 8-4 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium. As the franchise welcomed their one-millionth fan on Star Wars Night, the hometown hitters provided the firepower with a pair of home runs.

Gavin Cross lofted an RBI single to shallow left field in the top of the first. Luca Tresh got hit by a pitch; then both men would score on a two-run triple out to right from Josh Lester for an early three spot for the visiting Naturals.

Luke Keaschall and Jake Rucker both reached and crossed home plate on an infield error in the home half of the first frame, then Jeferson Morales laced a three-run long ball, his seventh of the season, to the berm in left field to reach a combined snowman in the first and a 5-3 Wind Surge lead.

A Berm-Bound Laser!

After two men score on an error, Jeferson Morales swings away for a three-run long ball, his seventh of the season.

While Carson McCusker tallied his 50th RBI on a base knock up the middle in the bottom of the second, Javier Vaz drove in Jack Pineda on a line drive run-scoring single to right two innings later in the top of the fourth.

Noah Cardenas set off the fireworks once again by pulling a two-run home run, his fourth in 2024, toward left to double the Northwest Arkansas score 8-4 in the last of the sixth for Wichita, whose bullpen would maintain that lead the rest of the way.

Let's Light Up The Night Sky!

Noah Cardenas yanks a two-run homer to left.

Jarret Whorff recorded his first win since returning to the Wind Surge and now stands at 1-2 in Double-A after striking out both of his batters faced. Cory Lewis threw the final four innings and earned his first professional save, relinquishing four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Wichita continues its series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium tomorrow, Saturday, August 3, at 6:05 PM. The first 1,500 fans who enter through the gates will receive a Wind Surge T-shirt! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

