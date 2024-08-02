Rocker Strong in Riders' Loss to Missions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the San Antonio Missions 5-2 on Friday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Frisco (19-12, 63-37) starter Kumar Rocker showed off in his second Double-A start of the season, throwing four innings as he continues to work his way back from "Tommy John" Surgery. Over the four innings, he allowed just one hit while striking out four and walking one. In two starts with Frisco, Rocker has thrown seven innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight and walking one.

After Rocker's exit, the Missions (14-16, 45-53) broke the scoreless tie in the fifth with four runs on four hits against Nick Krauth (7-4).

San Antonio starter Henry Baez (1-0) started the game retiring the first 16 batters he faced until Cooper Johnson homered in the top of the sixth inning to pull the Riders to within 4-1. It was his ninth home run on the season.

Keyber Rodriguez then ripped an RBI double into left field in the seventh and the Riders just trailed 4-2, but San Antonio answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to push the lead to 5-2.

Frisco had a base runner in the ninth against Ethan Routzahn, but he recorded his sixth save of the season.

Frisco only managed four hits on the night after putting up double digit hit totals in each of the first three games of the series. The loss marked Frisco's first loss at The Wolff in 2024 in 11 games and snapped a 13-game winning streak head-to-head against San Antonio.

Next, the RoughRiders and Missions meet for game five of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd. RHP Ryan Garcia (8-4, 3.95) will take the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Ryan Bergert (1-7, 6.07).

