Sacco Goes Deep, CC Falls Friday Night
August 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Amarillo made the most of five hits Friday night, besting the Hooks, 5-1, before a crowd of 6,211 fans at Whataburger Field.
The lone Hooks marker was a Tommy Sacco Jr. home run to right field in the second. Sacco's eighth homer of the season was his second long ball of the week, and third round-tripper for the TCU product over a span of eight games.
Miguel Ullola made the start for the Hooks, striking out six in four innings of work. Ullola permitted one hit, a go-ahead two-run homer by Neyfy Castillo in the third.
Alejandro Torres retired six of seven while striking out a Double-A best four Sod Poodles.
Amarillo scored insurance in the seventh and eighth before being retired in 1-2-3 fashion by Kasey Ford in the ninth.
Ford, who earned the win for CC on Wednesday, owns a 1.38 ERA over his last nine games.
