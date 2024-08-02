Sacco Goes Deep, CC Falls Friday Night

August 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Amarillo made the most of five hits Friday night, besting the Hooks, 5-1, before a crowd of 6,211 fans at Whataburger Field.

The lone Hooks marker was a Tommy Sacco Jr. home run to right field in the second. Sacco's eighth homer of the season was his second long ball of the week, and third round-tripper for the TCU product over a span of eight games.

Miguel Ullola made the start for the Hooks, striking out six in four innings of work. Ullola permitted one hit, a go-ahead two-run homer by Neyfy Castillo in the third.

Alejandro Torres retired six of seven while striking out a Double-A best four Sod Poodles.

Amarillo scored insurance in the seventh and eighth before being retired in 1-2-3 fashion by Kasey Ford in the ninth.

Ford, who earned the win for CC on Wednesday, owns a 1.38 ERA over his last nine games.

