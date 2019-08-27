Travs Pitch Lights out in Win over Hooks

August 27, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Corpus Christi, TX - The Arkansas Travelers pitching staff was perfect for the first six innings in a 5-2 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks that included a 20 minute delay for a power outage in the top of the seventh inning. Justin Dunn struck out eight over the first four innings retiring all 12 batters he faced on just 49 pitches. Matt Tenuta put down all six hitters he faced and picked up the win out of the bullpen. Sam Delaplane recorded the final four outs to earn his third save. Donnie Walton led the Travs 10 hit attack with a three-hit game.

Moments That Mattered

* Cal Raleigh smacked a two-run homer in the second inning to get the Travs out to and early lead.

* With the Travs up by four, the Hooks got their first hit and baserunner when Bryan De La Cruz led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 3-5, run

* C Cal Raleigh: 2-4, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Justin Dunn: 4 IP, 8 K

* LHP Matt Tenuta: Win, 2 IP, K

News and Notes

* Power at Whataburger Field went out in the light standards during the top of the 7th inning with Evan White at-bat. After a 20 minute delay, power was restored and the game resumed.

* Tulsa clinched the second playoff berth in the North Division and will be the Travs opponent in the postseason for the second consecutive season.

Up Next

The series in Corpus Christi continues on Tuesday night with left-hander Ian McKinney (0-0, 2.25) on the mound against righty Enoli Paredes (2-2, 3.40). First pitch is at 6:15 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.