Travs' Hurlers K 16 Hooks in Win

August 27, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Corpus Christi, TX - Ian McKinney pitched a dominant five innings with 10 strikeouts and the Arkansas Travelers held on for a 3-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night. The Travs pitching staff had a shutout going until two out in the ninth inning when Corpus Christi got the tying run to third base. McKinney, Austin Adams (IP) and Joey Gerber (2 IP) blanked the Hooks for eight frames before the dramatic finish. Wyatt Mills was able to close out the game as the Travs pitchers finished with 16 strikeouts. Hooks starter Enoli Paredes allowed just one hit over 2.1 innings before leaving with an injury but was charged with all three runs as he walked three and hit a batter.

Moments That Mattered

* Mike Ahmed made Paredes pay for a pair of walks opening the second with a two-run single to right-center.

* An inning later, Luis Liberato delivered a clutch two out RBI hit scoring Jordan Cowan who had been hit by a pitch and then stolen second.

* Chuckie Robinson's triple plated the two Hooks runs with two out in the ninth but Mills rallied to strike out Anibal Sierra on eight pitches to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Luis Liberato: 1-3, BB, run, RBI

* LHP Ian McKinney: Win, 5 IP, 3 H, BB, 10 K

* RHP Joey Gerber: 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Austin Adams, a former Trav (2015-16), joined the club continuing his ML rehab assignment and struck out two while pitching a scoreless sixth inning.

* The back-to-back wins for the Travs are their first in two weeks.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to make it three in a row on Wednesday night with right-hander Ljay Newsome (3-2, 2.09) on the hill against righty Forrest Whitley (1-2, 6.46). First pitch is at 6:15 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

