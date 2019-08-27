Cardinals Fall 10-7 in Extras

August 27, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Frisco RoughRiders (31-31; 64-67) topped the Springfield Cardinals (28-35, 58-75) 10-7 in 10 innings on Monday night in the first of a four-game series at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Yoel Espinal (3-4)

L: RHP Roel Ramirez (5-3)

S: RHP Jacob Lemoine (4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- After the Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 7-5 lead, Frisco tied things in the ninth off a Tony Sanchez sacrifice fly that brought in Andretty Cordero and a Brendon Davis RBI single, scoring Charles Leblanc.

- Frisco pushed three more runs across in the top of the 10th with only one coming on a batted ball--Cordero's RBI single. Ryan Dorow put the RoughRiders ahead for good 8-7 when he scored on Michael De Leon's strikeout-passed ball. De Leon reached on the play. Juremi Profar cemented the 10-7 final by scampering home on another passed ball.

- Cardinals C Brian O'Keefe was hit in the helmet on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth, bringing in Johan Mieses and cutting Frisco's lead to 5-4. The Cardinals took a 6-5 lead on a two-RBI single by 1B Juan Yepez. O'Keefe later scored on a groundout by SS Kramer Robertson, putting Springfield up 7-5.

NOTABLES:

- Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals OF Jose Martinez led Springfield with two RBIs, finishing his night 1-for-3 with a double. Fellow rehabbing OF Tyler O'Neill also doubled, scoring a run.

- LHP Austin Gomber opened for Springfield, tossing a scoreless first inning before handing things off to LHP Evan Kruczynski.

- Outside of a four-run fourth, Kruczynski was strong for Springfield. The lefty allowed five runs on five hits and zero walks over 7.0 innings, striking out five.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals and RoughRiders continue their series Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday is a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.