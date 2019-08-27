Tulsa Tops Amarillo for Fourth Straight Win

AMARILLO, TX - The Just 24 hours after clinching their third straight appearance in the Texas League playoffs, the Tulsa Drillers continued their winning ways Tuesday night. The Drillers defeated Amarillo 8-4, running their winning streak to four straight games.

Tulsa got another big night from Connor Wong and never trailed in recording its second straight win at Amarillo's Hodgetown.

The Drillers opened the game's scoring with three runs in the top of the third inning. Drew Avans singled home Jared Walker, who had walked, for the first run. Jeter Downs followed with his second Double-A homer to put the Drillers in front 3-0.

They added two more runs in the fourth. Errol Robinson led off with a single, and Carlos Rincon doubled. Walker brought Robinson home with a sacrifice fly before starting pitcher Markus Solbach helped his own cause with a double that scored Rincon.

The lead swelled to 6-0 in the sixth as Tulsa plated another run on three straight singles from Avans, Downs and Wong.

Amarillo made things interesting by plating four unearned runs in the bottom half of the sixth. The rally began when Owen Miller reached safely on a one-out error by second baseman Omar Estevez. Following a ground out and a single, Kyle Overstreet and Tyler Benson delivered consecutive run-scoring hits, before Blake Rogers capped the big inning with a two-run double.

Pinch-hitter Chris Parmelee got one of the runs back for the Drillers in the top off the seventh when his two-out base hit scored Rincon to make it 7-4.

Wong added a final run for Tulsa and capped his big night with a solo homer in the top of the eighth, his 7th at the Double-A level this season and his 22nd overall this year.

Reliever Nolan Long made things uncomfortable for the Drillers in the bottom of the ninth when he walked the bases loaded. Long escaped the one-out trouble with a strikeout and pop out.

After suffering his first loss of the season in his last outing, Solbach bounced back to pick up his fourth win since joining the Drillers. The right-hander allowed 9 hits in 5.2 innings, but he was not charged with an earned run.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Wong recorded three hits for the fourth straight game. He also kept his hitting streak alive, running it to 11 straight games. He is hitting .338 since joining the Drillers on July 15.

*Robinson matched Wong with 3 hits as Tulsa totaled 15 hits in the win. Avans, Downs and Rincon all finished with two hits each. Defensively, Robinson also made several highlight-reel plays at third base.

*Tulsa relief pitcher Ryan Moseley had a successful homecoming. Moseley, who pitched collegiately at Texas Tech in his hometown of Lubbock, Texas, worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

*Amarillo infielder Ruddy Giron pitched the ninth inning.

*The win allowed the first-place Drillers to remain two games in front of Arkansas in the Texas League's North Division with just six games remaining in the second half. Although the Drillers have clinched a playoff berth, they would earn the right to host game five of the North Division Playoff Series, if necessary, by winning the second half.

*With the victory, the Drillers also moved 15 games above .500 for the first time this season.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Amarillo, Wednesday, August 28, at 11:05 AM at Hodgetown in Amarillo, TX. RHP Parker Curry (4-5, 3.00 ERA) versus RHP Lake Bachar (8-4, 3.70 ERA).

