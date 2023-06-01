Travs Homer Past Hounds

June 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers hit three home runs and Juan Mercedes pitched five innings allowing only one run in a 7-1 win over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs scored seven unanswered runs to close out the game including a two-run home run by Isiah Gilliam and solo shots from Spencer Packard and Robert Perez, Jr. After the strong start from Mercedes, Jorge Benitez, Travis Kuhn and Ty Adcock combined for four nearly perfect innings of relief allowing only a walk.

Moments That Mattered

* Down a run, Arkansas answered in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Spencer Packard.

* Packard and Perez crushed home runs in the fifth inning in a span of three batters to push the lead to five.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Spencer Packard: 2-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-3, 2 BB, run, RBI

News and Notes

* Logan Warmoth drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 32, longest in the league this season.

* The three homers by Arkansas matched a season-high.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with Kyle Tyler (1-4, 7.17) pitching for Arkansas against Royber Salinas (1-3, 6.38) for Midland. It is a Fireworks Friday and first pitch is at 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.