Frisco Held Scoreless in Pitcher's Duel

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders cobbled together a ninth-inning rally on Thursday but the San Antonio Missions shut the door for a 2-0 win at Riders Field.

Dustin Harris came up with one out in the ninth after back-to-back hits for Thomas Saggese and Aaron Zavala. Harris then laced a line drive at 95 miles an hour right to the first baseman Michael De La Cruz, who caught it and stepped on first for a game-ending double play.

Frisco (20-27) was shut out for the second straight game, the first time since August 14, 2021 (doubleheader) that the RoughRiders have been blanked in back-to-back games. San Antonio (26-22) moves ahead of Midland for first place in the South Division.

Owen White (1-3) pitched well for Frisco, allowing just two runs in the third inning, striking out five with one walk and five hits in six innings. He gave up back-to-back solo homers in the third inning and then retired 11 of the next 12 batters to end his night.

The bullpen picked up where White left off. Alex Speas struck out the side in order in the seventh, followed by two perfect innings from Antoine Kelly.

For the Missions, Jackson Wolf (4-5) earned the win over six innings to start the combined shutout.

Jax Biggers reached two out of three times on Thursday for Frisco, with walk and a single. Nick Tanielu and Harris also had base hits in the game.

The fourth game of the six-game series is set for Friday, June 2 and 7:05 p.m. at Riders Field. RHP Nick Krauth (1-2, 3.32 ERA) starts for Frisco, opposite of RHP Duncan Snider (0-3, 3.89 ERA) for San Antonio. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

