Hooks Rally in Ninth for 2-1 Series Lead

June 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Supported by sturdy pitching, Corpus Christi plated two runs in the ninth inning to claim Thursday's matinee at Arvest Ballpark, 3-1.

The Hooks, who have won seven of 10, stand 11-5 in their last 16 games.

Lefty Colton Gordon blanked Northwest Arkansas over the first five innings, striking out four. Gordon allowed just two hits, retiring 15 of the 17 men he faced. The southpaw from Bradenton, FL is 2-1 with a 2.06 ERA in his last seven outings, including five starts.

Corpus Christi staked itself to a 1-0 edge in the fourth. Joey Loperfido, who reached three times on the day, worked a walk. With two outs in the frame, Shay Whitcomb stroked a single into right before Colin Barber lined an RBI double into the right-field corner.

The Naturals evened the score when nine-hole hitter Morgan McCullough lifted a home run into the right-field bullpen to begin the sixth.

Adrian Chaidez responded by dispatching the next three batters in order, and proceeded to allow a total of two hits over the final four innings for his first win.

A pair of free passes started the ninth for CC. Colin Barber advanced the runners with a sharp ground ball down the first-base line. With the infield pulled in, Chad Stevens chopped a bounder to second and a diving Zach Dezenzo beat the throw home. J.C. Correa was next and cracked a sac fly to make it a 3-1 games.

Chaidez sealed the triumph by stranding two runners in the ninth.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.