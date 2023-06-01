Christian Concert Scheduled for July 8th - Tickets on Sale Now

June 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







The RockHounds are thrilled to announce the headliner for the Christian Concert on Saturday, July 8th at 7:00PM. Cory Asbury makes his debut at RockyTown for this powerful night of worship.

Like so many before him, singer/songwriter Cory Asbury began singing in church at the ripe old age of 14, eventually becoming a full-time performer by the time he turned 21. His 2009 independent release, Let Me See Your Eyes, officially launched his recording career, leading to a contract with Bethel Music Collective in 2015. That alliance produced Asbury's seminal album Reckless Love, a 2018 project that landed on the top of the Billboard Christian Albums chart, leading Asbury to two Dove Awards and a 2019 Grammy nomination. The title track spent 18 weeks at #1, earning Asbury Billboard, ASCAP, and BMI Christian Song of the Year honors. Currently, the title track has been certified Triple Platinum with over 3 million equivalent units. Later in 2019, Asbury released his follow up LP, To Love A Fool, featuring the single "The Father's House," which has now been certified Gold with more than 745,000 equivalent units. To date, Asbury has generated 952 million domestic U.S. streams, 130 million video views, 2.1 million monthly Spotify listeners, and 1.8 billion audience impressions. Cory lives in Middle Tennessee with his wife Anna and their four children, Gabriel, Lily, River, and Willow-Grace. (credit: https://coryasbury.com/)

Gates open at 6:15PM for this event.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.