Sign up for a Pre-Game Yoga Session in Center Field
June 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release
The RockHounds invite fans to sign-up for a pre-game yoga session on the field at Momentum Bank Ballpark on June 13th from 5:55PM to 6:10PM.
Bring your yoga mats or enjoy the soft grass of the outfield as you are guided by a professional yoga instructor, provided by HIIT4FIT. Beginners are encouraged to attend and we welcome all ages (18+) to come out. Stick around after the session to watch the Midland RockHounds take on the Wichita Wind Surge!
The purchase of a RockHounds game ticket for that night (6/13) is required for entry. Check-in at the front gate at 5:45 and receive a free RockHounds stress paw.
Spots are limited!
