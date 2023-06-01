Sign up for a Pre-Game Yoga Session in Center Field

June 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







The RockHounds invite fans to sign-up for a pre-game yoga session on the field at Momentum Bank Ballpark on June 13th from 5:55PM to 6:10PM.

Bring your yoga mats or enjoy the soft grass of the outfield as you are guided by a professional yoga instructor, provided by HIIT4FIT. Beginners are encouraged to attend and we welcome all ages (18+) to come out. Stick around after the session to watch the Midland RockHounds take on the Wichita Wind Surge!

The purchase of a RockHounds game ticket for that night (6/13) is required for entry. Check-in at the front gate at 5:45 and receive a free RockHounds stress paw.

Spots are limited!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.