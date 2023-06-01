McCullough Homers, Naturals Lose Tight Game Thursday

Morgan McCullough homered and had two hits in The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-29) 3-1 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks (23-25) on Thursday evening at Arvest Ballpark in Springfield, AR. The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Andrew Hoffmann started the game for NWA, allowing just one baserunner over his first three innings of work. In the fourth, Corpus Christi took the lead. Hoffmann issues a walk to Joey Loperfido for the second time in the game and a two-out single moved him into scoring position. Colin Barber doubled to left, giving the Hooks a 1-0 advantage.

The Naturals were shut out until the sixth when McCullough muscled up. He stroked his fourth homer of the season to right, pushing across the tying run before the top of the lineup went down in order to close out the frame.

The game remained tied with the Naturals getting foot traffic in the seventh against the Hooks bullpen, but in the ninth, a pair of leadoff walks ended up scoring to give Corpus Christi a 3-1 edge. The Naturals got the tying runs into scoring position in the ninth but were stranded there in a 3-1 loss.

Yefri Del Rosario (3-2) took the loss, allowing two runs without giving up a hit, but two walks, a strikeout, and a wild pitch.

The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch as RHP Alec Marsh (2-2, 4.74) gets the ball against Hooks RHP Rhett Kouba (4-1, 3.32). Fans can get their tickets or catch all the action by tuning into the broadcast with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the Bally Live App, MiLB.TV, or listening at nwanaturals.com or through the MiLB First Pitch App, which is available on Android and IOS devices.

